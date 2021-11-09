Murder charge after man found dead at Wolverhampton flat

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey mom is facing murder charges after her two children were found dead in the backseat of a car in Somerset County on Tuesday. Skillman neighbors are devastated over what happened to the little girl and her baby brother who lived on their street. Both of them, according to police, murdered by their mother, 36-year-old Yuhwei Chou. “They really kept to themselves,” one person said. “I never saw any sign of her being a bad mom,” Austen Wang-Bailey said. “Why did she do that?” Helen Wang said, crying. “I never even saw the little boy. I understand he...

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO