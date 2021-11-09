CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

40% Increase in Usage Depletes Resources at ‘A Woman’s Place,’ Bucks County’s Domestic Violence Shelter

A Woman's Place, Bucks County's domestic violence shelter, is in need of assistance, given the rise in caseload related to the pandemic,Image via Sydney Sims at Unsplash.

Among other Bucks County dangers posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, domestic violence incidents also rose. A Woman’s Place, Bucks County’s only domestic violence shelter, responded as best able. But as the health crisis stretches onward, the lifeline needs a lifeline itself, reported Antionette Lee for KYW News Radio.

Throughout the pandemic, local demand for protective services increased:

  • Between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, the center received just over 4,300 calls
  • From July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, it fielded about 6,000 calls

That 40 percent increase has its leadership seeking community support.

Director Marianne Lynch said, “The intensity [of issues] as well as the frequency has risen for us, which is pretty scary.”

The specific location of the safehouse is undisclosed, a security measure for the safehouse.

“When somebody leaves an abusive situation, that’s actually the most dangerous time. So we want to make sure that they are safe and that they are cared for,” Lynch explained.

Donations to assist this important mission can be made online.

And if residents find themselves in a dangerous domestic situation and need immediate help, the shelter’s phone line (800.220.8116) is available 24/7.

More on A Woman’s Place is at KYW News Radio.

