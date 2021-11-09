CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield woman keeps her hydrate-the-homeless promise; teams up with CPO to distribute water bottles

By Chris Six, David Chasanov
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oT29i_0cr9G8MZ00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One Springfield woman is finishing what she started in hopes of helping an entire community. Two months ago, OzarksFirst learned about the effort to help the homeless stay hydrated.

This November, charity founder and CEO of the ARA Water Foundation, Krystal Wuller, hasn’t reached her fundraising goal of $20,500 yet. But, ARA and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO) have raised enough money to start making an impact: $16,084. These funds allowed distribution efforts to begin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman sets out to keep Springfield’s homeless community hydrated

CPO helped give out around 100 64-ounce water bottles to homeless people at the Veterans Coming Home Center to start the month.

“This launching and taking place during Homelessness Awareness Month couldn’t be more serendipitous,” Wuller said. “It’s beautiful. It makes me want to tear up. It’s incredible. It’s perfect timing. It really allows us to have a platform to educate the general public of this overlooked issue.”

OzarksFirst spoke with Brenda Holt, who says she has been homeless since mid-July. She was among the bunch who received a water bottle.

“[I plan on using this] probably forever,” Holt said. “I’m going to take it with me everywhere I go. It’s an amazing gift because I can drink a lot of water from here.”

Through this project, at least 400 more bottles will be given out. There’s a possibility for more to meet the needs of Springfield’s homeless community.

Kevin Holcomb says he appreciates the gesture after being on and off the streets for the past four years.

“After a certain time when you’re out, you don’t have access to water,” Holcomb said. “There are a lot of times where I need a drink of water, but I just don’t have it. I take medicine for my blood pressure and heart. I also have stroke medication and blood thinners. Now I don’t have to try to swallow pills dry and get them stuck in my esophagus somewhere. All the support we can get right now means a lot.”

Lake of the Ozarks raceway holds soft opening, prepares for future events

CPO’s director of homeless services, Adam Bodendieck, says looking out for others is why his non-profit got involved.

“Water is just so critical,” Bodendieck said. “Having access to clean water is a basic human need. So, to be able to have an opportunity to help meet that need is something that we were very excited to partner with ARA and with [Wuller] on.”

Wuller says the project is making great progress so far, but she hopes to raise more than $4,000 to hit her fundraising goal of $20,500.

“We need to step up as a society and support clean water initiatives,” Wuller said. “We need to support more public access to water.”

If you would like to donate to this project, click here or here . Wuller says a $30 donation can help give one homeless person a water bottle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Gifts cards and $15,000 worth of prizes available for those who get vaccinated at upcoming events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering big prizes for those who get vaccinated at upcoming vaccine events. According to the Health Department, each person taking the step to become fully vaccinated by getting a first or second dose at the events will receive a $50 gift card. Participants will also be entered […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Putting Ozarks First: Convoy of Hope

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope offers disaster relief and support all over the world. One of its programs is putting local law enforcement and the community first. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies respond to tough situations involving people in need. With that in mind, Convoy of Hope’s patrol pack program aims to have officers […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
KOLR10 News

U.S. Capital Christmas tree stopping in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Saturday, November 13 the U.S. Capital Christmas tree will be stopping at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The stop is part of the tree’s journey from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to the capital lawn in Washington, D.C. While stopped at Bass Pro, visitors […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Self-defense expert gives tips amid Springfield safety concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Recent discussions surrounding safety have circulated on social media following a Springfield assault. Local self-defense experts said with it getting dark earlier, people should be more aware. Owner of F8 Fitness and Self-Defense in Springfield, Aaron Elliott, said having a wife and daughters has opened his eyes to how things can be […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Bottles#Hydrate#Cpo#Ozarksfirst#The Ara Water Foundation#Ara#The Veterans
KOLR10 News

Kansas Firefighter passes due to injuries sustained in October fire

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. (KODE)— A firefighter with the Baxter Springs FD has passed due to injuries stemming from fighting a fire in October. Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown died Thursday morning in a Springfield Burn Unit. Lt. Brown had been transferred to Springfield following his injuries sustained in a Baxter fire on October 15th. He was placed […]
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Sports Complex becomes Community Improvement District

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Sports Complex over by the Springfield-Branson National Airport will become a Community Improvement District (CID) to pay the city back for its investment. “If you remember back a few months now the developers of the soccer and Sports Complex came to City Council and asked for some assistance with the public infrastructure […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Noel-based group helping Afghan evacuees resettle in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local group is advocating for a group of people who will soon call Joplin their new home. People met Tuesday at the Joplin Public Library to learn more about the transition. The group responsible is called, “RAISE” — which is located in Noel. Soon enough — around 50 Afghan evacuees will […]
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KOLR10 News

‘I truly believe the I-70 killings will be solved’: New technology, tips from the public further the I-70 killer case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Technology will now a be a critical component in solving the nearly 30-year-old mystery of the I-70 serial killer, police said after receiving new tips on the case recently. Police officers working on the case from various Midwest agencies and tasked with finding the I-70/I-35 killer held a two-day meeting […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy