Premier League

Man City quartet picked out by Garth

By BBC Sport
BBC
 4 days ago

Joao Cancelo: When Cancelo fires balls into the box they are done so with purpose. Just ask Luke Shaw, who should have dispatched Cancelo's second most dangerous ball of the match into the stands, but instead it paralysed Shaw and left...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

Manchester City have lost four of their past 10 Premier League home games, as many as in their previous 55. Crystal Palace have been beaten only twice in their opening 10 league games of the season - their lowest number at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1990-91. Wilfried...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Manchester United achieved their biggest away league win against Spurs since February 2007, when they won 4-0 at White Hart Lane. Tottenham have now lost two Premier League home games by at least three goals this season (also 3-0 to Chelsea). They had only lost by such a margin at home once in the seven previous campaigns combined.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Club Brugge prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Club Brugge travel to Manchester City in the Champions League for a group match on Wednesday evening,City come into the fixture second in the group, having been beaten by PSG, with the French side one point clear at the top.FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid – latest updatesPep Guardiola is still targeting a first Champions League trophy at City, coming closest last season with a 1-0 loss in the final to Chelsea.And after that loss to the Blues, Guardiola said the club will get over the line. “We will try to start training and start competing,” he said. “Sooner...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Journalist Who Asked Kyle Walker About Bernard Mendy Competition at Man City Speaks Out on Embarrassing 'Tongue-Twist'

The England international defender, Manchester City's press officer, and likely everyone watching along were left truly perplexed on Tuesday afternoon when one journalist questioned Kyle Walker on competition for the right-back spot. Speaking ahead of the upcoming Champions League tie with Club Brugge on Wednesday night, Kyle Walker faced the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

“He’s Come Out of Retirement For Us!“, “And We Though Marriner Was Bad” - Lots of Man City Fans React to Champions League Announcement

Referring appointments are always a talking point when a big game comes up. So when Antonio Mateu Lahoz was tasked with overseeing Manchester City's first-ever Champions League final, Blues fans were sceptical. The Premier League champions have felt aggrieved with some of the decisions the Spanish referee has made in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 4-1 Club Bruges: The pick of the stats

Manchester City have won their last nine home Champions League matches – the only English side to have a longer home winning run in the competition is Manchester United between September 2006 and April 2008 (12 in a row). Although they’ve only faced them in each of their last two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

BoyleSports – Man Utd v Man City Boost

It’s Man Utd v Man City in the Premier League on Saturday and you don’t want to miss these BoyleSports price boosts! They’re offering enhanced odds to mobile customers of 5/1 (was 7/2) on Man Utd to win or 2/1 (was 7/10) on Man City to win. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £6.61 and here’s how…
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester United face rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday knowing a heavy defeat could spell the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign. Pressure has somewhat been alleviated on the manager over the past week, with victory at Tottenham seeing Antonio Conte instead join the north London club. However, an unconvincing 2-2 draw against Atalanta once again required Cristiano Ronaldo to rescue United and keep them on course for the Champions League knockout stages. LIVE: Follow live coverage of Manchester United vs Man CityMeanwhile, City regained their momentum with a 4-1 victory over Club Brugge during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Team ins: Man Utd and Man City name matchday squads - Cavani out

Manchester United and Manchester City have submitted their teams for today's derby. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes to the side that started the 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. Raphael Varane is out with a hamstring injury, Paul Pogba is suspended and Marcus Rashford drops to the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 127 goals for Manchester United (303 appearances), one more than his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (126 goals in 366 apps). Only Norwich (28) and Leicester (25) have conceded more goals in all competitions among Premier League sides this season than United (23). United have conceded...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Man City outclass Man Utd in derby win

Manchester City put the pressure back on Manchester United’s struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they cruised to victory with almost embarrassing ease at Old Trafford. City’s win may not have been as emphatic as Liverpool’s magnificent 5-0 victory here in United’s last home league game but the gulf between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Stones thrilled with Man City return

Manchester City defender John Stones says he feels “really good” having returned to first-team action after “annoying” injuries hindered his start to the season. Stones did not play a minute of any of City’s opening seven league games of the campaign but has completed two of their last four league fixtures and made an appearance from the bench in one other.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

"One of the Best in the World at the Time" - Man United Star Picks Former Man City Midfielder as His Toughest Opponent

Upon his arrival at Manchester City in 2010 from Barcelona for £24 million, Yaya Toure was not a signing met with much excitement outside of the City faithful. Yet, the former Barcelona and AS Monaco midfielder quickly set about confounding expectations, helping City to win first their FA Cup and then the Premier League title in his first two years at the Etihad Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE

