Baltimore, MD

Baltimore man accused of two murders within 35 minutes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have charged a man in connection with two shootings about 35 minutes and five miles apart.

According to police, surveillance video footage and witnesses point to Shawn Brewton, 51, shooting Santiago Loyal, 41, on Aug. 11, in front of a vacant home in East Baltimore, The Baltimore Sun reported.

That same night, police also allege Brewton, along with a second man, fatally shot William Smith, 38.

Police obtained arrests warrants Sept. 21 for the killing of Smith, and Brewton was picked up Oct. 6 and held without bond. Charges in the killing of Loyal were filed Oct. 13.

Brewton pleaded guilty in 2017 to rifle or shotgun possession with a felony conviction and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 12 years suspended, the newspaper reported. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Brewton.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

