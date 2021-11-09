CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edward Norton, Keri Russell, Michael Gandolfini & More Join Apple’s ‘Extrapolations’

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ continues to expand the cast of its upcoming anthology series Extrapolations as Edward Norton, Keri Russell, Indira Varma, Cherry Jones, and Michael Gandolfini join the climate change drama. The series, which is helmed by Scott Z. Burns (The Report), is set to examine how impending changes to...

www.tvinsider.com

Collider

'The Out-Laws': Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, and More Join the Netflix Action-Comedy

Netflix continues its tremendous output of original films, and one of its latest action comedies The Out-Laws has just added several stars to its cast. The film, which is being led by Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye), has just added Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Richard Kind (Spin City), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family). No word has been given on who these new additions will be playing.
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

‘Antlers’ Star Keri Russell And Writer/Director Scott Cooper Talk About Their New Horror Film

Cooper talks about collaborating with producer Guillermo del Toro, and joins Russell in singing the praises of young actor Jeremy T. Thomas. ‘Antlers’ tells the story of Julia (Keri Russell), a small-town teacher who becomes worried that one of her students, Lucas, is a victim of abuse at home. Written and directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo del Toro, it may not be surprising to find out that Julia’s story takes a very creepy turn. Russell and Cooper recently spoke to Moviefone about their new horror movie.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Apple TV+ Fills Out “Extrapolations” Cast

Apple TV+ has announced more cast for its eight-episode climate change drama series “Extrapolations”. Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have all joined the series offering intimate, unanticipated stories about how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family. Norton...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ethan Josh Lee Joins Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Josh Lee (Kajillionaire, Mr. Robinson) is the latest confirmed addition to the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which has wrapped production in Spain. For now, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Lee joins a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan, as previously announced. Anderson is producing with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not been set up with a studio. Lee has previously appeared on the film side in Adam Mason’s pandemic-themed sci-fi thriller Songbird, Miranda July’s oddball drama Kajillionaire and Alistair Legrand’s genre-bender, The Diabolical. His TV credits include The Mick, K.C. Undercover, The Middle, The Real O’Neals, Mr. Robinson, Desperate Housewives, Glee, Sons of Tucson and Southland. The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.
MOVIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ At Starz Casts Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb

Starz announced that Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb have been cast in “The Continental,” the upcoming three-episode prequel series based on Lionsgate’s “John Wick” film franchise. First greenlit in 2018, the series centers on the backstory of the titular Continental hotel from the perspective of the manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodel, based on Ian McShane’s character in the films). Winston is dragged through 1975 New York City in order to face a past he thought he’d left behind and seize control of the hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. Greene will...
TV & VIDEOS
Extra

Keri Russell Reveals Her Favorite Halloween Costume

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Keri Russell and director Scott Cooper as they promoted their new film “Antlers,” inspired by Nick Antosca’s book “The Quiet Boy.”. In the spirit of Halloween, Keri also revealed her favorite costume, saying, “My girlfriends and I all found these vintage flight attendant outfits. We...
CELEBRITIES
interviewmagazine.com

Adam Granduciel and Keri Russell Mark The War On Drugs’ New Chapter

Most of us will have a War On Drugs moment at some point in our lives. Over five zeitgeist-altering albums—epic in their emotional scope and sonic depth—the Philly-born band has earned a reputation for encapsulating the near-univeral sense of uneasiness and exuberance of coming of age. Formed in 2005, the band has become a cornerstone of contemporary Americana, and has collaborated with the likes of Kurt Vile, Sharon Van Etten, and The National. For Adam Granduciel, the band’s lead guitarist and front man, shepherding The War On Drugs in its various configurations has been the singular focus of the past 15 years. “There was a beautiful aimlessness to that time,” he recalls on a recent Zoom call, “But I wouldn’t want to go back to being 23.” This shift is evident in I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the latest of the band’s five albums, out last week, which embraces a certain rock n’ roll jubilance that was scarce on previous records. The new record offers bite-sized melodies and tighter lyrics where albums like 2008’s Slave Ambient or 2010’s Lost in the Dream thrummed with expansive guitar riffs and stifled, impossible-to-encapsulate feeling. Granduciel attributes his new sound to the birth of his son, Bruce. After more than a decade of touring, fatherhood has had a clarifying effect: “I can write about the same things that I did in my 20s,” says Granduciel, “But I know what I’m singing about.” Below, the musician talks with his new friend and mega-fan, the actor Keri Russell, about his upcoming tour, the art of improvisation, and being 42.
ROCK MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Ruth Wilson to Star in HBO Mafia Drama From Lena Dunham, Dennis Lehane

HBO is teaming with Ruth Wilson, Lena Dunham and Dennis Lehane on a series about the mafia. Wilson is set to star in and executive produce Mob Queens, which centers on Anna Genovese, the second wife of infamous New York crime boss Vito Genovese. The project is based on a Stitcher podcast of the same name. Dunham (Girls, Generation) and Lehane (Mystic River, HBO’s The Outsider) will co-write, and Dunham is also set to direct. Mob Queens will focus on Anna Genovese, who was a fixture in the drag bars of New York’s Greenwich Village in the 1930s. She became most famous...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd in ‘Shrink,’ All-Star ‘Red Notice’ Caper, Disney+ Day Bonanza (‘Home Sweet Home Alone,’ ‘Simpsons’ Short and More), Lifetime’s Holiday Movie Deluge

Starry streaming highlights on a busy Friday include Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd teaming in the seriocomic The Shrink Next Door for Apple TV+, and Dwayne Johnson joined by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot for Netflix’s comic caper Red Notice. A rival streamer declares Friday as Disney+ Day with a bushel of premieres, including a new Home Alone movie. Lifetime kicks off its “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series of new holiday movies, 35 in all through Christmas.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Can Have Two Noteworthy Mahershala Ali Performances for the Price of One with ‘Swan Song’

Academy voters need to bring an open mind and a box of tissues for the heart-wrenching and moving “Swan Song.” Spearheaded by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, it’s difficult to find more pure and deliberate performances from two of today’s most revered actors. If this late-bloomer in the awards season can make enough noise and get enough butts in screening seats, a worthy play for several categories could be on the horizon. In addition, this seems like the first film that feels authentically identifiable to Apple Original Films, which will bode well for its awards...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘SNL’ Releases Promo For Upcoming Taylor Swift & Jonathan Majors Episode (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift is set to be the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live — that is if the cast members give her the time to perform. In the first promo for the upcoming episode, host Jonathan Majors introduces the multi-time Grammy-winner before being interrupted by Aidy Bryan and Bowen Yang, who promise their own musical performances on Saturday night.
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

Adele ‘One Night Only,’ Beatles on ’60 Minutes,’ Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets,’ A Fateful Meeting on ‘Succession’

In a coup for CBS, Adele previews her new album and sits with Oprah Winfrey during a two-hour prime-time concert special. 60 Minutes digs into the Beatles archive with director Peter Jackson. Showtime’s riveting Yellowjackets follows a female high-school soccer team’s struggle to survive after a plane crash, then catches up with them as tormented adults. An eventful shareholders’ meeting tests the Roy family’s empire on Succession.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kirsten Dunst on Possibly Returning to ‘Spider-Man’: ‘I Would Never Say No to Something Like That’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s been 14 years since Kirsten Dunst last played Mary Jane Watson in the “Spider-Man” franchise. Dunst now says that she’s open to returning to the web-slinger’s world. “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” she told me Thursday night at “The Power of the Dog” screening at AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre. “I would never say no to something like that.” Then she cracked, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.” Dunst made her Mary Jane debut opposite Tobey Maguire in the title role in Sam Rami’s “Spider-Man” in 2002 followed by “Spider-Man...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Called Pauley Perrette ‘the Most Important Person on the Show’

He spent 13 seasons starring alongside Pauley Perrette on NCIS, so it’s not surprising that Michael Weatherly has shared his thoughts about his bubbly personality co-star. During a 2015 interview with AssignmentX, Weatherly stated that he considered Perrette as the most important person on NCIS. “How awesome is the energy of Pauley Perrette and her steadfast, almost impossible [drive to help people and animals].”
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Michelle Pfeiffer debuts exciting new look and she is unrecognizable

Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major fan and celebrity reaction this week as she showed off a new look, which left her unrecognizable and quite regal. The actress shared pictures from an Entertainment Weekly story that debuted her appearance for the Showtime series The First Lady. The pictures showed off how...
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES

