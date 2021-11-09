Crew extinguishes house fire in downtown-area Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — An early morning house fire called for a fairly large response by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It happened at about 6:40 a.m. on East Willamette Avenue, several blocks east of downtown, and was extinguished a short time later.

CSFD determined the home was vacant and no injuries occurred.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

