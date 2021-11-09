CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Crew extinguishes house fire in downtown-area Colorado Springs neighborhood

By Kate Singh
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37V70K_0cr9EHIH00

COLORADO SPRINGS — An early morning house fire called for a fairly large response by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

It happened at about 6:40 a.m. on East Willamette Avenue, several blocks east of downtown, and was extinguished a short time later.

CSFD determined the home was vacant and no injuries occurred.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KXRM

Update: Victim of Colorado Springs apartment complex fire identified

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another. UPDATE WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10: The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified Sunday’s victim as 66-year-old Ronald Turner of Colorado Springs.  According to CSPD, Turner’s death is […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Victim robbed by two men Friday morning on Austin Bluffs Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for two men who are suspected of robbing someone with a handgun. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, which is near Vigil Farms and several gas stations. According to the victim, two Hispanic […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing man may have been killed, dumped around downtown Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood Police believe the body of a missing man may have been dumped in “numerous areas” throughout central Denver. According to LPD, family members last saw 81-year-old Gail Wilson leaving his Lakewood home around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. He was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. the next day. It […]
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Weather#Accident#Csfdpio#Csfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Boy shot just after midnight in northwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a boy early Wednesday morning. Around 12:21 a.m., officers raced to the 2400 block of Split Rock Drive after dispatch was notified about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a young boy who had been shot. The victim was transported to […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Former Florence City Manager wanted on several charges including stalking

FLORENCE, Colo. — Florence’s former city manager is one the run after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Michael Patterson is wanted on charges of stalking, sexual contact with no consent, and providing alcohol to a minor. His charges date back to August of 2021. Patterson’s status hearing in front of Judge Michael Meyrick […]
FLORENCE, CO
KXRM

Police identify victim of Saturday’s homicide near Citadel Mall

UPDATE WEDNESDAY NOV. 10: The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed during Sunday’s shooting and car crash at East Galley Road and Auburn Drive as 32-year-old Jessica Maez of Colorado Springs. Maez’s death is the 35th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2021. CSPD has investigated 34 homicides at this […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
960
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy