Donna Deegan announces run for Jacksonville Mayor while speaking in Springfield.

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — Donna Deegan is throwing her hat into the ring for Jacksonville’s mayoral race.

The former news anchor, breast cancer survivor, and 2020 Congressional candidate changed her Facebook cover photo Tuesday morning with her campaign graphic along with the hashtag, “Change For Good.”

Deegan formally made her announcement at an event in Springfield outside of the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum.

She said she’s focusing her campaign on three pillars: good infrastructure, good health, and a good economy.

Deegan began her speech by highlighting her roots in Jacksonville and spoke about her cousin and former Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri who she said, “dedicated his entire life to public service and to his love for Jacksonville.” Hazouri’s wife was also in attendance.

“I am here to do the work, I am here to get things done,” Deegan said. She added that good infrastructure begins with keeping the promises of both the past and present, highlighting the ongoing yard waste issues and the push to remove Confederate statues in Jacksonville.

“We’ve promised to take down the monuments to the past that denied our common humanity and yet they remain,” Deegan stated.

Some of her other topics included safer streets, the staggering child and infant mortality rate in the city, investing in affordable housing, and pushing for an economy that works for all of Jacksonville.

When asked about the redevelopment of the downtown area Deegan said she’s not in an anti-development posture and states that “downtown has to be successful” while also protecting the riverfront and the greenspaces.

Deegan is an Atlantic Beach resident and was a reporter and evening news anchor in Jacksonville for over 25 years. In 2008, Donna created 26.2 with DONNA, The National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer, dedicated to breast cancer research and care, now a signature event of The DONNA Foundation.

In 2020, Deegan ran as a Democrat against incumbent U.S. Congressman John Rutherford but was unsuccessful. In Duval County, Deegan finished with 42% of the vote, losing to Rutherford by 44,354 votes.

As of Tuesday morning the mayoral candidates that have officially filed are: Omega Allen, Councilmember Matt Carlucci, Councilmember Al Ferraro, and Darcy Richardson. Deegan makes five in the race so far.

Jacksonville voters will cast their votes on March 21, 2023.

Donna Deegan announces her run for Jacksonville Mayor

©2021 Cox Media Group