Meredith-owned health and lifestyle publication Shape is set to shutter print operations, save for two special editions produced every Spring and Fall. In an email obtained by the Daily sent by a Shape staff member, the print editorial team received the news today while simultaneously being told that today would be their last day in the office. In an official statement, a Meredith representative said: “As part of this new strategy, Shape will publish two special premium print editions per year for newsstands only and will no longer produce its existing subscription magazine ten times a year. Shape.com and our social media channels will continue to produce award-winning content.” The rep confirmed that experiences like SHAPE Beauty Box and SHAPE Body Shop events will remain intact too. Meredith was recently acquired by Dotdash in a deal reportedly worth $2.7 billion. The new company, called Dotdash Meredith, will be led by Dotdash chief executive Neil Vogel and will see Meredith’s 40+ magazines and digital outlets, including People, InStyle, Better Homes & Gardens, and Entertainment Weekly all operate under a new roof.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO