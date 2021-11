The ‘Deadpool’ star told HollywoodLife that he’s looking forward to relaxing during the holiday season at the premiere of his new movie ‘Red Notice.’. There’s nothing better than taking the holidays to relax and spend time with family! Ryan Reynolds plans to do just that! The 45-year-old actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was looking forward to spending time with his wife Blake Lively, 34, and their three kids James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, at the premiere of his new movie Red Notice. He said that quality time was his chief concern, when deciding to take a break.

