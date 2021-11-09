Microsoft Dropped A Real Car Out Of The Sky To Promote Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is here at last, well at least it is for those who bought the premium version. However, if you’re a games pass gamer like myself, you’ll be waiting until tomorrow for the final rollout to everyone. It looks like it has been worth the wait too, as Playground Games have a track record of phenomenal game engines, and this is no exception. YouTuber’s Digital Dreams has shared a video of the game running at GPU busting 8K resolution, with Max Settings, and honestly, it looks like the game is running pretty smooth. Sure, they’re running it on an RTX 3090, but that’s still impressive to see smooth gameplay. It’s not fully 60 FPS, but it’s pretty damn good.
Comments / 0