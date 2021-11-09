CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Dropped A Real Car Out Of The Sky To Promote Forza Horizon 5

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo promote the launch of Forza Horizon 5, the Xbox ANZ team pulled off a daring stunt. They dropped a real Polaris out of the sky from 4,500 feet up just like it happens in the game. The car safely floats to the ground in what looks to be...

www.gamespot.com

