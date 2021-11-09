Billie Eilish to guest star in new season of ‘Sesame Street’

This week, vegan singer Billie Eilish released a vegan milk chocolate bar named after her new album “Happier Than Ever.” The 37-percent milk chocolate bar is rainforest alliance-certified, organic, and manufactured in Germany, and features ingredients such as rice milk powder, tiger nut powder, raw cane sugar, hazelnut paste, chocolate liquor, bourbon vanilla extract, and sea salt. It comes wrapped in a compostable cardboard box and nature flex foil made from sustainable raw materials. The plant-based chocolate is priced at $10 a bar and is currently on pre-order and will start shipping out next month. The merchandise website also features a recipe from Eilish for mini vegan milk chocolate buckeyes (peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate) made with vegan butter and the Happier Than Ever chocolate bar.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO