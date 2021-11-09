CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Increase of patrols on Mass. roadways during Veterans Day

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GDgv_0cr9D7aT00

(WWLP) – While city’s across the country celebrate Veterans Day, state employees will enjoy an off-day.

All government offices will be closed including the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Customer service locations will re-open for walk-in services on Friday.

Gas prices in Hampden County among lowest in the state

In addition, MassDOT is encouraging everyone to plan ahead for holiday-weekend travel. There will be increased patrols on all major highways.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Weather#Traffic#Wwlp
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy