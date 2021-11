The “Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa” returns to Fox Valley Mall this year. Starting November 12, Santa himself will be on hand for visits and photos near Macy’s inside the mall, in the midst of his Peanuts themed holiday home. Visitors will be able to walk through a special interactive Peanuts set before meeting the man in red. They can either sit with Santa for their photo-op, or have a socially distanced photo snapped. Guests are encouraged to pre-register through the Fox Valley Mall website, though walk-up visitors will be accommodated on a space-available basis. You can visit with Santa up to Christmas Eve.

9 DAYS AGO