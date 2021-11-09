CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ava Max and Tiësto team up in the video for their single ‘The Motto’

heymix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop singer Ava Max and EDM star Tiësto has teamed up for the new single “The Motto.” In the accompanying music video, the Dutch DJ and hit-making singer in a time-traveling...

www.heymix.com

thatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Charli XCX, Ava Max, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
BEAUTY & FASHION
xsnoize.com

SAMMY PORTER teams up with KAREN HARDING for new single ‘Celebrate’

A regular #1 artist on Beatport, Sammy Porter’s singles such as ‘Talking Like Friends’ and ‘Let Your Love’ have taken him to over 50 million career streams, 5 million video views and 2500 plays on UK radio. Now he teams up with Karen Harding for his new single ‘Celebrate’. Boasting...
MUSIC
NME

Grandson teams up with Kesha and Travis Barker for uplifting new single ‘Drop Dead’

Canadian trap-rocker Grandson (aka Jordan Benjamin) has shared an eruptive new single titled ‘Drop Dead’, reeling in pop icon Kesha and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for the genre-bending anthem. Barker’s input shines especially towards the end, with a punchy breakdown twining his kick-heavy beats around a tearing riff. Benjamin and...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Keedron Bryant & Curly J Team Up For New Song & Video, “Stubborn”

Keedron Bryant may be just 14 years old, but he’s already got a lot of W’s to look back on. The recording artist and activist recently dropped off a new single “Stubborn” featuring Curly J, along with a Mills Miller directed video to go along with the track. As Broadway...
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

Hear Post Malone team up with The Weeknd on new single “One Right Now”

Our first taste of Post Malone‘s next album is his collaboration with The Weeknd, “One Right Now.”. The two superstars have teamed up on the new single, with a video debuting “soon,” according to their record label. The song, which is closer to the ’80s-inspired sound that The Weeknd’s been doing lately than Post’s past work, is about finding out your partner’s been unfaithful and showing her that infidelity is a two-way street.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

D3lta Drops The Video For Latest Single “Hey You”

D3lta has been surrounded by music since he was young. Having started out playing the piano – he underwent classical training at the age of 5 – he then experimented with a more grunge and rock sound by picking up a guitar. In high school, he honed his skills by playing in several bands and, while studying in London, took to the stage at venues including the iconic Comedy Club.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Saya Shares The Video For Her Latest Single “SICK”

Over the years, Saya has garnered a considerable number of accolades since the resounding success of her first single in 2016. “Wet Dreams” amassed over 5 million streams and shot her straight to the top of Spotify’s Viral Global Chart. Since then, she has not let up – with her own Spotify billboard towering over Toronto, being named one of Apple’s Favorite New Artists, getting support from the likes of BBC Radio, Beats 1, the CBC, and now having amassed a staggering total of 12 million streams, Saya’s magnetic artistry is inspiring and everlasting.
MUSIC
revolution935.com

Tiesto, new slap-house hit with Ava Max

Tiesto leads us to the new year’s eve with another party anthem that comes after the tremendous success of the latest “Don’t Be Shy.” Also, this time he chooses a female voice and one of the best singers in the pop-dance music scene: Ava Max. “The Motto” is the name of the new banger, a mix of the slap-house sounds with Tiesto’s signature sound. To us, it is very similar to the oldest song, “The Business.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Shame Share Video for New Single “This Side of the Sun”

Shame have shared a self-directed video for their brand-new single “This Side of the Sun.” It is the band’s first new music since the release of their sophomore album, Drunk Tank Pink. Watch below. The band state in a press release: “The whole song came together on the day we...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Skøien and Slowface team up on new single, "Rendezvous"

Swedish singer-songwriter Skøien teams up with producer Slowface for the new track ,"Rendezvous." Blurring the line between alt R&B and pop, the single is a result of the pair locking themselves away in a small studio in Mälmo for a year. And boy, is it brilliant. Revelling in all the...
MUSIC
heymix.com

Rosalía and The Weeknd team up for the new song and video for “La Fama”

Rosalía and The Weeknd have released their new single “La Fama.” The Weeknd sings in Spanish on the track, and in a statement translated into English, Rosalía said: “I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition. Taking as a reference the lyrics of Rubén Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

SOM release video for new single Animals

SOM, the atmospheric prog quintet featuring former members of Caspian, Constants and Junius, have released a video for their brand new single Animals, which you can watch in full below. The quintet have also announced that they will release their debut album, The Shape Of Everything, through Pelagic Records on...
MUSIC
