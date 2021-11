Western Kentucky men's golf coach Chan Metts announced the signing of Peyton Bonny to his 2022 signing class in the early signing period Thursday. "Peyton is a great player and student," Metts said in a news release. "He works hard on and off the course, which is something we value highly in our program. He has really come into his own with his game in the last 12-18 months, and I think he is just scratching the surface of his ability. He has proven that by shooting some great scores in junior golf. With his ability to shoot red numbers, and what he can accomplish in the classroom, he will be a great addition to our program."

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO