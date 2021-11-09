CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

All-In-One Communications Platform Nynja Surpasses One Hundred Thousand Registered Users by Signing Up Over One Thousand New Users Per Day as Well as Adding Innovative New Features

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNynja, a secure encrypted all-in-one communications platform, announced it has surpassed One Hundred Thousand registered users by signing up an average of over One Thousand new users per day as well as implementing innovative new features that are rapidly gaining traction in the consumer marketplace. The initial spike in new traffic...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Hi Marley Logs One Million Users On Its Text Messaging Communications Platform

Five of the Top 10 J.D. Power Award Winners Partner with Boston-based Startup to Improve Claims Experience for Policyholders. Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know and love insurance, today announced more than one million policyholders have used the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud communications platform to quickly and easily text with their providers about claims. The milestone underscores the need for insurers to offer policyholders modern, frictionless solutions for communications and expedited claims resolution that fit into their lives.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Communications#Communication#Martech Interview#Momentive#Linkedin#The Galaxy Store Awards#Adsmovil
martechseries.com

Calix Launches World’s First Experience Score That Measures Premises and Access Network End-to-End, Enabling BSPs to Crush the Direct-to-Consumer Threat With the Ultimate Experience

Together with enhancements to CommandIQ® that present subscribers with more detailed alerts and control of their experience, the new quality of experience score provides a comprehensive view of the subscriber experience so customer support teams can proactively identify issues and engage subscribers to improve satisfaction. Calix, Inc. launched the world’s...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces “Affiliate Links” App

New Link In Bio App Gives Creators a Dedicated Space to Link Affiliate Products and Sites. Koji, the world’s most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, announced the launch of Affiliate Links, a new app that allows creators to curate and display all their affiliate links directly in their Link in Bio.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

makeSEA Achieves Livestream Pay-per-view Event History in the Metaverse

Bringing live broadcast spatial content production and co-presence to 360-surround livestream event experiences. makeSEA.com has joined forces with LEVR.tv to make history offering a new sense of reality at live sporting and entertainment events. For the first time ever, users can attend live and prerecorded pay-per-view event experiences in VR and AR devices, along with others as if physically present together at the venue. Attendees experience live content produced by LEVR and delivered to viewers using the LEVR TV app developed by makeSEA and built on-top of the makeSEA Content Management & Collaboration Platform and Catapult app for AR & VR (XR). Users can watch the events live with friends, interact with the general audience and shared content, and move between lounge and 360-degree VRENA℠ spaces. They view live action events in streaming 360-surround video at up to 8K resolution enhanced with live-produced and interactive spatial content.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Informatica Announces Cloud Data Marketplace to Deliver Data Democratization at Enterprise-Scale

Cloud Data Marketplace to Empower Business Users with Greater Access to Trusted Data & Analytics. Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the Cloud Data Marketplace, designed to intuitively increase data sharing, improve productivity and enable organizations to make more informed decisions. Data-driven decision making requires data to be in the hands of decision-makers – and the Cloud Data Marketplace makes that strategy a reality. The Cloud Data Marketplace empowers business users to shop for both data and AI models, ensuring that business users spend less time looking for data, and more time making better decisions with trusted data.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Creating Efficient & Contactless Communication Between Businesses and Customers Through Transactional Email Services by MSG91

Transactional emails provide an opportunity of building significant customer relationships due to their high open rates. These emails are sent by business organizations to facilitate an agreed upon transaction with the customer. Research by Borrell Associates Inc. and Merkle Inc. shows that 64% of customers find transactional emails to be valuable as against 18% customers who find promotions to be valuable. Keeping this demand in view, MSG91 has developed a better and smoother transactional email service. With its developer friendly API, assured delivery with 4X delivery speed and a high-end ticket support of 18/7, one can start using the email service at MSG91 in a jiffy. Features of testing, scheduling, email analysis, and reporting are also added benefits. The provision of sending data driven mails on a one-on-one basis and automating the entire mailing process with a 5-minute integration policy makes the service more customized and efficient.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Uiflow Secures $5.2 Million in Seed Round to Accelerate Use of No-Code Platform for Enterprises

Fresh funding led by Addition with participation from YC Continuity, founders of Unity Technology and Twilio, and others. Uiflow, the no-code platform for development teams to build both the user interface and logic of web apps visually, announced today that it has raised $5.2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Addition, with participation from YC Continuity, David Helgason, founder of Unity Technology and Jeff Lawson, founder of Twilio, as well as existing investors TI Platform and Kevin Mahaffey, the founder of SNR, amongst others. In less than one year since Uiflow’s inception, the company has raised $6 million and acquired multiple enterprise customers, including a leading global professional-services firm and more than 3,200 additional beta customer signups.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

GoodData Introduces No-Code UI Framework as the Second Phase of Composable Data and Analytics Suite

The new product builds on GoodData Cloud Native’s analytics engine to put the power of analytics in the hands of business users. GoodData, the leader in data and analytics infrastructure, announced its new no-code UI solution, building on its headless BI engine and cloud-native platform to create the first singular composable data and analytics solution in the market.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Announcing the Launch of Salesforce’s Accessibility Site

Salesforce, a global leader in CRM and InclusionHub Founding Partner, announced the launch of its public-facing accessibility website, which details Salesforce’s work internally and with the broader community to achieve full equality for people with disabilities. “We’ve been developing this site for the better part of a year,” said Thomas...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Gamut Expands Use Of iSpot To Deliver Next Generation Outcome-based Measurement With Launch Of New Foot Traffic Measurement Capability

Gamut’s Market-Leading Location Visitation Measurement Sets New Standard for the Local OTT Advertising Industry. Gamut, The Leader in Local OTT, today announced an expansion of its measurement capabilities via a partnership with iSpot, the leading real-time TV ad measurement and attribution company. Gamut, which recently integrated iSpot’s unified, cross-platform measurement featuring location data from PlaceIQ, can now measure the ability of local OTT and linear TV campaigns to drive visits to retail locations.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Rockerbox Drives Top-of-Funnel Marketing Measurement With Latest Launch: New Visitor Analytics

Leading platform now enables marketers to make better, faster investment decisions to increase brand awareness and reduce acquisition costs. Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, has released New Visitor Analytics, which allows marketers to make better, faster investment decisions on their top-of-funnel channels. Instead of having to rely on siloed vendor reports or incomplete web analytics, now marketers gain exceptional visibility into the initial acquisition sources that impact the top-of-funnel and drive brand awareness.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Backbone One iPhone controller users get new features with optional subscription

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Backbone OneiPhone gaming controller gets Twitch integration, screen sharing, and more thanks to an upcoming update and paid service called Backbone+.
ELECTRONICS
chromeunboxed.com

More Workspace users can now manage Google Docs Approvals all in one place

To date, any time someone requests access to view or edit a document, make comments, and so on, users receive an email, a Google Chat ping, and even several of these on their phones. You can approve or reject these requests everywhere aside from the place it makes the most sense to do so – the document. It seems like a common sense thing, right? Allow users to handle these right at the source? Well, the ability to do so was previously added in beta, and is now expanding to more Workspace users!
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Zoomd Signs Agreement With Snapchat and Receives Snapchat Marketing Partner Certification

Zoomd becomes certified by Snapchat to allow marketers using Zoomd’s self serve, SaaS products to launch, monitor, and optimize user-acquisition campaigns on Snapchat. Zoomd Technologies Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported it has signed a formal marketing partner agreement with Snapchat on November 3, 2021 for becoming Snapchat certified marketing partner.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple Music adding 'hundreds of thousands' of Chinese musicians in new deal

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group says it has signed a deal to distribute its artists worldwide through Apple Music, though details are sparse. Apple Music's reported 90 million track catalog may be about to expand greatly with the addition more Chinese music. As of November 2021, artists who are with a specific Tencent Music Entertainment Group's TME Music Cloud will be able to distribute their music via Apple's service.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy