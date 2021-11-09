CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Offering $2.5B Green Bonds to Help Finance EV Effort

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report offered a $2.5 billion unsecured green bond to investors, days after the American car maker launched its sustainable-financing framework and said it would buy back higher-priced debt. The move comes as President Joe Biden is set to sign the administration's $1.2...

www.thestreet.com

