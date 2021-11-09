CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barclays to name insider Paul Compton as head of investment bank - FT

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Nov 9 (Reuters) - British banking group Barclays will appoint Paul Compton as the sole head of its investment banking business, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

Compton, who is Barclays’ global head of banking and had been heading the Barclays Bank along with CS Venkatakrishnan before his move to CEO, will now oversee the trading side of the investment bank in addition to M&A advisory and capital markets unit, the report said. (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

