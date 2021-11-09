CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Is Among Top Clean Technology Innovation Hubs in Nation

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxK8o_0cr9Av1900
Philadelphia ranks as one of the top clean technology innovation hubs in the nation.Image via Sander Weeteling at Unsplash.

Despite low-scoring state support, Philadelphia ranks as one of the top clean technology innovation hubs in the nation. The distinction comes from a new Saoradh Enterprise Partners report, reported by Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The report defines cleantech innovation hubs as functioning geographic ecosystems that are based on metrics that include research funding, technology development, and venture formation. Clean technology aims to provide solutions that improve environmental sustainability.

Philadelphia ranked 12th, with a score of 120 on a scale of 0 to 1,000.

The City of Brotherly Love most likely received a boost from the clean energy programs at Temple University and Drexel University, along with the Kleinmen Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.

The are also is the foundation a growing number of startups that focus on sustainability: Kitchen Garden Textiles, ShanPaulo, and Grant Blvd, for example.

Also, Philadelphia Energy Authority, The Energy Co-op, and Inspire Clean Energy all provide clean energy options.

The city was potentially hindered from breaking into the top ten by the lack of state cleantech support. This includes the Pennsylvania Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act, which has not been updated in nearly two decades.

Read more about the findings in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bradford Era

3 Pa. universities among top green power users in nation

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has included three Pennsylvania universities on its “Top 30 College and University List of Green Power Users.” The three are Carnegie Mellon at No. 11, Penn State at No. 14 and Temple at No. 27. According to the agency, as of Oct. 25 the combined...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chaindrugreview.com

Hy-Vee awarded for innovations in technology

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. recently received three top technology awards from the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) during its annual Prometheus Awards ceremony. Hy-Vee was recognized in the following categories: CEO of the Year, Creative Technology Solution of the Year and Software Development Technology Company of the Year.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Dice Insights

Atlanta Stays Strong as Up-and-Coming Technology Hub

Can we start calling Atlanta the next big tech hub? The southern metropolis continues its run as a hub of intense technology job demand, outpacing even San Francisco and Silicon Valley. That data comes from Burning Glass, which collects and analyzes millions of job postings from across the country. Based...
ATLANTA, GA
Business Insider

Subaru Of America And Philadelphia Union Unveil Subaru Esports Hub

Twelve 27inch curved monitors with 1080p resolution and 144hz refresh rate. The Subaru Esports Hub will be open for fans on gameday in 2021 and can be reserved for birthday parties, tournaments, corporate outings, and more during non-gamedays. For more information, please visit: https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/esports. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is...
MLS
PhillyBite

Top 10 Brunch Spots in Philadelphia

It's not quite breakfast, it's not quite lunching, it's brunch! Philly’s brunch options have gone truly global. Philadelphia has some great spots for brunch, such as fried chicken and waffles with shrimp at Booker's, or how about a breakfast burrito at Ants Pants Cafe. See below for a complete list of Philadelphia Brunch Hot Spots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drexel University#Technology Innovation#Clean Technology#Temple University#Kitchen Garden Textiles#Shanpaulo#The Energy Co Op#Inspire Clean Energy
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Brandon Rost, CEO of beMarketing

Brandon Rost, CEO of beMarketing, spoke with DELCO.Today about learning the values of hard work and relationships in his childhood and teen years in Plymouth Meeting; starting his own lawn cutting business and helping his general contractor father with his part-time job delivering the early morning Philadelphia Inquirer; about his nine years bussing tables and working as a waiter at Outback Steak House where he learned how to handle a crisis and provide good service to so many different people.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Amtrak Continues to Mull Rail Service Expansion; Local Commuters On Board With the Idea

Amtrak connections from Allentown to NYC and Philadelphia to Reading continue to be discussed.Image via aris at Unsplash. Amtrak continues to sift survey data in consideration of looking for additional rail service connections to/from Pennsylvania. Proposed passenger lines include Allentown/New York City and Philadelphia/Reading, writes Cody Butler for PA Homepage.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
DELCO.Today

Grow Your Career, Write Your Success Story at P.I.T. in Media

Statue of P.I.T. founder Walter R. Garrison on the P.I.T. campus in Media. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media has grown far past its original mission to provide technical training for potential engineers. Today, students can earn a professional certificate, bachelor’s, or associate degree covering 13 careers and fields...
MEDIA, PA
Philly Report

Top condo units for sale in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Philadelphia or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Work at Home, More Power Outages Mean Generator Sales Are Way Up

A crew from All Phase Electric Co. in Upper Darby installs a 20 kilowatt Briggs & Stratton standby generator at a home in Upper Providence. Joseph Schwartz and his family see power outages all too frequently at their Upper Providence home and opted to buy a standby generator from All-Phase Electric Co., an Upper Darby dealer, writes Andrew Maykuth for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
UPPER DARBY, PA
DELCO.Today

PREIT, Owner of Springfield Mall, Issues First-ever Sustainability Report

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), the owner of the Springfield Mall, has issued its inaugural sustainability report. The report highlights PREIT’s efforts to position its properties as pillars of their communities by sustaining jobs, hosting events that bring community members together, reducing the environmental impact, and supporting organizations that provide for those in need.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
wshu.org

Ronkonkoma station expands as innovation hub for Long Island

New York officials broke ground on the second phase of the major mixed-use Ronkonkoma Hub development in the town of Brookhaven on Wednesday. The development will include 1,400 homes, as well as hundreds of thousands of square feet in retail, office and hospitality space. The Ronkonkoma Hub already features a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

The definitive ranking of the top cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Updated to include the correct bakery for John’s Roast Pork. May god have mercy on my soul (ty Carangi Bakery!) Updated to correct ownership of The Original Tony Luke’s on Oregon Ave. This is it. After reading this list you will never have to look at another cheesesteak ranking in...
RESTAURANTS
State College

Penn State Innovation Hub: Sparking the future in downtown State College

Penn State University was preparing to open its newest innovation hub in October. The new building is a six-story, state-of-the-art, multi-use home for innovation on Burrowes Street in downtown State College that will serve students, innovators, and community entrepreneurs. The 85,000-square-foot building will support the relocation of Happy Valley LaunchBox...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy