Philadelphia Is Among Top Clean Technology Innovation Hubs in Nation

Philadelphia ranks as one of the top clean technology innovation hubs in the nation. Image via Sander Weeteling at Unsplash.

Despite low-scoring state support, Philadelphia ranks as one of the top clean technology innovation hubs in the nation. The distinction comes from a new Saoradh Enterprise Partners report, reported by Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The report defines cleantech innovation hubs as functioning geographic ecosystems that are based on metrics that include research funding, technology development, and venture formation. Clean technology aims to provide solutions that improve environmental sustainability .

Philadelphia ranked 12th, with a score of 120 on a scale of 0 to 1,000.

The City of Brotherly Love most likely received a boost from the clean energy programs at Temple University and Drexel University, along with the Kleinmen Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.

The are also is the foundation a growing number of startups that focus on sustainability: Kitchen Garden Textiles, ShanPaulo, and Grant Blvd, for example.

Also, Philadelphia Energy Authority, The Energy Co-op, and Inspire Clean Energy all provide clean energy options.

The city was potentially hindered from breaking into the top ten by the lack of state cleantech support. This includes the Pennsylvania Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act, which has not been updated in nearly two decades.