Prince Harry, Meghan Under Fire For Allowing Netflix's Tacky Depictions Of Diana Amid $129.7M Deal

 4 days ago

designerzcentral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with numerous callouts from royal experts, who want them to ax their £112million ($129.7 million) Netflix deal following a slew of tacky depictions of Princess Diana on "The Crown" and other titles also hosted by the streaming giant.

In September 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex secured a multi-year deal with Netflix. They are now working on several projects that may include a fly-on-the-wall documentary of their lives, among other endeavors, according to Page Six.

The forthcoming fifth season of “The Crown" will follow Princess Diana on her darkest days, including her controversial Panorama interview amid the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Over the weekend, Jemima Khan, a close friend of Princess Diana, reportedly backed out of helping in writing its episodes due to issues with its production.

According to the British filmmaker and socialite, the show was not being handled “as respectfully or compassionately” as she had hoped. It also came after Khan ended things with the series creator, the Daily Mail noted.

A source has claimed that Harry’s brother, Prince William, understands the ongoing interest in Princess Diana amid several projects that recreated his mother’s life.

“What is never going to be acceptable is the new low that has been reached, the level of exploitation, distracting from the world’s appropriate and respectful legacy,” the source added. “To turn tragedy into disrespectful reverie is never going to be OK.”

The royal family as a whole has taken a hard line against “The Crown,” with most members refusing to watch it.

Last November, UK Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said that the fabricated scenes in the show were damaging to the royal family. He then suggested that audiences must be warned at the start of each episode that it was fictitious. 

In a February interview with James Corden, Harry confirmed he watched the show, saying that while the show is fictional, it is loosely based on real-life events.

“Of course, it’s not strictly accurate, of course not, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he noted. 

Meanwhile, Meghan is also working on an animated series with Elton John's husband David Furnish while Harry’s busy on the "Heart of Invictus," which would feature the human stories of the Invictus Games, the international sporting event he founded, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

Comments / 16

Laurel Bozman
3d ago

he constantly disrespects the memory of Diana by exploiting her. and so much for that privacy they supposedly claim they want.

Reply(3)
39
BizzyMom
1d ago

Harry and Meghan love Diana, as long as she makes money for them. He does not have a son’s love for his Mother, he has a love of her as a pocketbook…money is everything. This couple will sell each other out if the money is right!

Reply(1)
10
Rosie
2d ago

So much for loving his mother so much. All Harry loves is money and thinks he is important in the USA

Reply
23
