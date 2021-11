If you followed the Rockets during the James Harden era, it’s crazy to think the same rookie Damian Lillard that upset Houston on a series clinching three-pointer in 2014 is now 31-years-old. Players on the current Rockets are so young that they grew up watching Lillard and still on some level look up to him. One of those such players is 21-year-old point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who actually got the chance to scrimmage for Team USA in front of Damian Lillard, who was dropping by the facility in Portland to pick up some shoes.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO