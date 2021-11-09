CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Penn State Basketball:

By Vincent Lungaro
roarlionsroar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, it’s really here already. Our RLR staff did their best to predict how year one of the Micah Shrewsberry era for Penn State basketball will play out. Plenty of opportunities for you to revisit these predictions and yell at us when the Nittany Lions go on the greatest run in...

www.roarlionsroar.com

Comments / 0

Related
btpowerhouse.com

2021-’22 Penn State Nittany Lions Basketball Season Preview

The 2021-’22 ‘BTPowerhouse Season Preview’ series will take an in-depth look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2021-’22 season with analysis on each program’s previous season, offseason departures, new additions, strengths, weakness, top player, and top storylines. Each post will also include predictions on each team’s starting lineup, season performance and commentary from a local “insider” who covers said team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
roarlionsroar.com

Penn State 75, Youngstown State 59:

What's better than starting off a new season with a win? Starting off your Nittany Lion coaching career with a win. Micah Shrewsberry notched his first W as Penn State head coach, with a 75-59 win over Youngstown State. First Half Second Half Final. Youngstown State 26 33 59. PENN...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Shrewsberry
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Jalen Pickett
thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Ncaa Tournament#Penn State Basketball#The Nittany Lions#Siena#Maac
247Sports

Keionte Scott, nation's top-ranked JUCO corner, names top five

Snow College's Keionte Scott has narrowed his growing list of options focus down to five schools. The nation's top-ranked junior college cornerback per 247Sports named a top five on Friday that included Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Miami and BYU. Scott will spend the upcoming weekend at Tennessee on an official visit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: One name continues to lead pack for Trojans job

As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Centre Daily

‘The Lions’ Lair’: Penn State football’s upcoming matchup with Michigan and a men’s basketball preview

The latest episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening. Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss Penn State football’s win over Maryland and upcoming matchup with the Michigan Wolverines. Then, Sauber and Noah Riffe dive into Penn State men’s basketball and what to expect in the upcoming season.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Former Penn State women’s basketball great Kahdeejah Herbert, 58, a Willingboro High School graduate, has died

Kahdeejah Herbert, 58, who scored more than 2,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds during her career at Penn State, has died in Dayton, Ohio. Ms. Herbert, a graduate of Willingboro High School, played with the Lady Lions from 1981 through 1985, leading the team to three Atlantic 10 championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program’s first trip in 1982 and an Elite Eight showing in 1983.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Ohio State 33, Penn State 24

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio State defense made a monster play, and it arrived in a tight, and critical Big Ten victory. It can't be a coincidence this is Halloween weekend.
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Penn State men’s basketball recruiting: Micah Shrewsberry signs highest-ranked class in Nittany Lions program history

STATE COLLEGE — The Penn State men’s basketball team signed its highest-ranked recruiting class ever when five verbal commitments inked national letters of intent Wednesday on National Signing Day. Penn State signed four-star center Kebba Njie, three-star guard Jameel Brown, three-star forward Evan Mahaffey, three-star guard Kanye Clary and three-star...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Why Penn State basketball's experienced roster gives Micah Shrewsberry's first season a unique feel

New Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry felt a lot like a general manager this offseason as he pieced together his first roster. Nine players left the program over the offseason, and Shrewsberry's canvas was blank. There was plenty of wheeling and dealing to be done, moves that needed to be made just to put a full team on the court when the season begins on November 10 against Youngstown State. Wearing his GM hat as he worked the transfer portal, Shrewsberry wasn't looking to acquire proverbial prospects and draft picks. Of the five transfers he brought in, three are super seniors, one is a senior, with one junior joining the ranks as well. That was no accident. "It was intentional," Shrewsberry said. " Let's build for the future, but let's build for now as well. Let's try and do both, let's try and win."
COLLEGE SPORTS
Onward State

The Official Penn State-Ohio State Drinking Game

We’re not sure about you guys, but we need a drink after these past few weeks of Penn State football fandom. The No. 20 Nittany Lions are hitting the road to take on the No. 5 Buckeyes in an almost Halloween matchup on national TV. Trips to the Shoe are never easy for Penn State, and this clash should be no different.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy