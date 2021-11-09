New Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry felt a lot like a general manager this offseason as he pieced together his first roster. Nine players left the program over the offseason, and Shrewsberry's canvas was blank. There was plenty of wheeling and dealing to be done, moves that needed to be made just to put a full team on the court when the season begins on November 10 against Youngstown State. Wearing his GM hat as he worked the transfer portal, Shrewsberry wasn't looking to acquire proverbial prospects and draft picks. Of the five transfers he brought in, three are super seniors, one is a senior, with one junior joining the ranks as well. That was no accident. "It was intentional," Shrewsberry said. " Let's build for the future, but let's build for now as well. Let's try and do both, let's try and win."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO