This package provides a set of tools for 3-D localisation of single particles in brightfield and fluorescent microscopy using local gradients. The package is provided in LabVIEW, Matlab and Python and have been tested to provide the same result (within the rounding errors). Please, note that the calculated position of the particle in xy is defined accourding to the array indexing convenience in the specific language (i.e. the position from LabVIEW will be 1 pixel smaller than the result from Matlab for the same image)

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO