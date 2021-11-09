CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Comcast Outage Reported Throughout the Country

By Chris Rollins
 4 days ago
It’s being reported by multiple news outlets that Comcast is experiencing a major outage throughout country. The outage is affecting internet and...

Quad-Cities Times

Comcast issues statement on internet outage

BLOOMINGTON — Comcast said Tuesday that a "network issue" was the cause of internet and phone outage Tuesday. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said in a statement.
IBTimes

Comcast Xfinity Reports Issue 'Addressed' After Outage Affects 53,000

Xfinity, the trade name of Comcast Cable Communications, saw outages spike early Tuesday across California's Bay Area, with 53,000 reporting a loss of internet service around 8:30 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com. Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported service issues on DownDetector. The company has since tweeted that the issue...
Apple Insider

Comcast Xfinity is down in wide outage across most of the US

In what appears to have started locally in Chicago, most Comcast Xfinity subscribers are reporting that their internet service has been disrupted, and it's not yet clear why. Reports say that Comcast Xfinity services are most unavailable across the United States, with the Downdetector site showing over 54,000 incidents, and climbing. Initial accounts say that the issue began with cities including Chicago and Philadelphia.
The Independent

Xfinity outage - latest updates: Internet issues continue for many Comcast users

Xfinity internet and cable has gone down, in an outage affecting users across the country.People were unable to get online – or even, in some cases, to check whether their internet had broken at all.The problems appear to be the result of technical issues at the provider.But neither Xfinity or its parent company Comcast have yet recognised the issue, or given any indication of how long it might last.Follow here for the latest updates on the problems.
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comcast customers report Xfinity service outages Tuesday morning

Comcast's Xfinity customers are reporting service outages in the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. The company appeared to restore service to at least some customers around 8:30 a.m. The outages affected much of the Northeast, including parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to online outage maps. COVID-19:Statewide...
WIFR

Massive Comcast internet outage affects six states, including Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive outage with Comcast shuts down internet, TV and phones for its customers, including some in the Rockford region. Experts say the outage started around 7:30 a.m., and by 9 a.m., several customers reported that service was restored. This outage affected customers in several parts...
Chicago Sun-Times

Comcast internet outages reported across Chicago area

People across the Chicago area were reporting internet outages Tuesday morning. People took to Twitter to post about the outages, many of which appeared to kick in around 7 a.m. as thousands of people prepared to start their work from home. More than 50,000 Comcast Xfiniti outages were reported Tuesday...
beckershospitalreview.com

Comcast Xfinity internet being restored after national outages: 3 notes

Many Comcast Xfinity customers across the U.S. are coming back online after grappling with outages Nov. 9 stemming from a widespread broadband internet outage that began the night before, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. Three things to know:. 1. Xfinity's customer support Twitter account tweeted Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. that...
Ars Technica

Comcast admits “widespread” outage as tens of thousands of users report problems

There appears to be a widespread Comcast outage affecting customers in multiple parts of the country this morning. News reports have described large outages in Chicago, Philadelphia, and southern New Jersey. "Xfinity's own outage tracker is currently down, displaying the error message: 'We are experiencing abnormal traffic to our network or… the service or servers on it are not currently available,'" The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote.
cbs4indy.com

Most customers back online after massive Xfinity/Comcast outage

INDIANAPOLIS — People across Central Indiana don’t have internet because of a nationwide outage. The Comcast/Xfinity outage started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is affecting internet, TV and phones. The company’s outage map shows outages across the country. CBS4 talked to several businesses who couldn’t take credit card transactions...
KTVU FOX 2

Comcast outage impacts Bay Area during strong storm

Comcast internet and television service has been interrupted to an unknownnumber of its customers, but the outage appears to be widespread. Comcast has not yet commented about the problem, so it is unclear if it is related to the heavy rain and strong winds hitting the Bay Area.
