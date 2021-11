If you’re heading into the office may want to take a plant, or two. Plants are shown to relieve stress in the workplace. A study was done on how it specifically helps in an office setting. The research showed those who had a plant on their desk had lower pulse rates, indicating a drop in stress levels. Those who interacted with their plant got the most benefits! But just the presence of a plant reduced anxiety levels. So even a fake one could do the trick!

