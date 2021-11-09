ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

UAE foreign minister meets Assad, most senior Emirati visit to Syria since war began

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKyqD_0cr9A6Wh00

BEIRUT (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates foreign minister met President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday, a sign of improving ties between Assad and a U.S.-allied Arab state that once supported rebels trying to overthrow him.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is the most senior Emirati dignitary to visit Syria in the decade since the eruption of a civil war in which several Arab states backed mainly Sunni Muslim insurgents against Assad.

Washington, which opposes efforts to normalise ties with Assad or rehabilitate him until progress is made towards a political solution to the conflict, said it was concerned about the move by its ally the UAE.

The foreign minister led a delegation of senior Emirati officials that discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in a meeting with Syrian counterparts, a statement by the Syrian presidency said.

The participants discussed exploring “new horizons for this cooperation, especially in vital sectors in order to strengthen investment partnerships in these sectors”, the statement said.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined in his meeting with Assad “UAE’s keenness on the security, stability and unity of Syria,” UAE’s state news agency WAM said.

He also stressed the “UAE’s support for all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis, consolidate stability in the country, and meet the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people,” WAM reported.

UAE senior official Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the Emirates president, wrote on Twitter that “the UAE continues to build bridges, boost relationships, and connect what was cut off... and will be keen to spare the region further congestion and continuous conflicts.”

A correspondent for Lebanon’s al-Manar TV, which is run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, an Assad ally, said heavy security had been observed on the road from Damascus airport to the city.

The UAE has been at the forefront of efforts by some Arab states to normalise ties with Damascus here, and earlier this year called for Syria to be readmitted to the Arab League. It reopened its embassy in Damascus three years ago.

Jordan and Egypt, both U.S. allies, have also taken steps toward normalising relations since Assad, with Russian and Iranian help, defeated rebels across much of Syria, apart from some northern and eastern areas that remain outside his grasp.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington was concerned by the meeting “and the signal it sends,” and had told the UAE that it will not “support efforts to normalize or to rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, who is a brutal dictator.”

“We urge states in the region to carefully consider the atrocities that this regime, that Bashar al-Assad himself has perpetrated on the Syrian people over the last decade, as well as the regime’s ongoing efforts to deny much of the country access to humanitarian aid and security,” Price said.

Washington has also said it will not lift sanctions, including measures that can freeze the assets of anyone dealing with Syria, regardless of nationality.

The UAE may have asked Damascus not to trumpet the visit due to sensitivities in its ties to the United States, said Joshua Landis, a Syria specialist at the University of Oklahoma. “No one wants to get their head too far over the parapet,” he said.

Last month, King Abdullah of Jordan spoke to Assad for the first time in a decade, and the border between the countries was reopened for trade. The Egyptian foreign minister also met his Syrian counterpart in September, the highest level contact between the countries since the civil war began.

“Both the UAE and Egypt have long believed that the Damascus government serves as a break on the spread of Islamist groups in the region,” Landis said. Investment is expected once Syria is readmitted to the Arab League, he added, though private firms would wait to see how the United States would respond first.

Comments / 0

Related
omahanews.net

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a tripartite meeting with Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, and Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus. During the meeting, which was held in Dubai, the parties...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

What the UAE meeting with Syria’s Assad tells us about changing Middle East power dynamics

I ​think few would disagree that Syria’s ill-fated hope of revolution is over and President Bashar al-Assad has won. That victory is a miserable and bloody one. Half the population of the war-blasted country is displaced, more than are 300,000 dead, and an unprecedented financial crisis is pushing families into unthinkable poverty which together with record drought and pollution is raising the spectre of famine.
MIDDLE EAST
International Business Times

Qatar FM Calls For Halt To Normalization With Syria After UAE Visit

Qatar's top diplomat voiced hope Friday for a halt to normalization with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates paid a visit to Damascus. "We hope that countries will be discouraged from taking further steps with the Syrian regime," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Reports: Emiratis to build solar power station in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria says the government has signed a contract with a group of companies from the United Arab Emirates to build a solar power station in a suburb of the capital of Damascus. Thursday’s announcement follows a meeting this week between the UAE foreign minister and Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus, the first such visit since the Syrian conflict started a decade ago. Syrian state-run media say the station will be finished in two years and will generate 300 megawatts at peak rates. The reports didn’t say how much the construction would cost but added that it will save 125,000 tons of fuel annually.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Asbarez News

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Meet in Paris

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, met Wednesday in Paris in a meeting attended by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and facilitated by France’s Foreign Yves Le-Drian. “Today in Paris I gathered my counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan to help reduce tensions,” Le Drian...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

UAE foreign minister meets Syrian President in Damascus

Damascus [Syria], November 10 (ANI): United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in Damascus and reviewed the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations, according to a media report. According to UAE's state news agency WAM, the latest developments in...
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

UAE FM visit signals Arab world willing to engage with Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates met with Syria’s once widely shunned president in Damascus on Tuesday, sending the clearest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with strongman Bashar Assad. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
ARAB, AL
AFP

On rare visit, UAE FM shows Syria 'support'

The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Tuesday for the first time since Syria's war began, triggering US denunciations of efforts to normalise ties with a "dictator." "This administration will not express any support for efforts to normalise or rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, who is a brutal dictator," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, not referring to him as president.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Person
Sheikh Abdullah
Person
Anwar Gargash
Reuters

U.S., African Union envoys arrive in Ethiopia to revive truce efforts

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Two top international diplomats trying to revive peace talks and bring about a ceasefire in Ethiopia's year-long conflict have returned to the country, the foreign ministry said on Thursday. Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Nigerian president and now the African Union's High Representative for the...
POLITICS
AFP

Iran has again boosted uranium stockpile, IAEA reports

The UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday reported that Iran has again boosted its stock of highly enriched uranium, just days before talks are set to resume seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. In a report seen by AFP, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimated Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium at 2,489.7 kilograms -- many times in excess of the limit laid down in the 2015 agreement. The total amount now includes 113.8 kg enriched to 20 percent, up from 84.3 kg in September, and 17.7 kg enriched up to 60 percent, up from 10 kg, the report said. The document will be discussed during the IAEA's Board of Governors, scheduled for next week with diplomats preparing to restart talks in Vienna on November 29 over reviving the moribund 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

US, Russia, China, and Pakistan Meet With Senior Taliban Representatives To Discuss Severe Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

According to a Pakistani official, the 'troika plus' conference aims to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. In a recently published article in MSN News, Pakistan headed a series of discussions on Thursday with special envoys from the US, Russia, and China to tackle the future of Afghanistan, where a rising humanitarian crisis has driven many Afghans to flee to neighboring countries since the Taliban took power in August.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian War#Hezbollah#Uae#Arab#Sunni Muslim#Wam#Al Manar Tv
Birmingham Star

Muraleedharan visits The Gambia, holds meetings with its President and Foreign Minister

Banjul [Gambia], November 5 (ANI): Indian Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan visited the Republic of The Gambia and held meetings with its President Adama Barrow and other officials and discussed the bilateral cooperation. According to a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the MoS...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Axios

White House to publicize requests to break "buy American" rule

The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy