Villanova Students Underwhelmed by Online Dating Experience

Image via Rendy Novatino, Unsplash as published in The Epoch Times.

Villanova professor Anna Bonta Moreland asked her students to share their dating experiences in an online discussion assignment.

What emerged was how tired the students were of the hookup culture, writes Annie Holmquist for The Epoch Times.

The search for perfection and a desire for instant gratification has made it harder for young people to settle down.

Moreland said her students, “settle for a quick fix, a temporary satiation of a deep, human desire to love and be loved, to know and be known.”

The online dating world has too many options—one potential spouse has charisma, another has kindness, a third is intelligent.

But none are the perfect candidate.

In fact, the search for perfection in a mate is futile.

The best advice for those who want to marry well is to work on themselves first.

“People waiting for perfect matches will find their idealism getting in the way of the practical work on self that is necessary to become the kind of person capable of being married to one other person for a lifetime,” says Alexander Riley in a review of Jordan Peterson’s latest book, “Beyond Order,” in Chronicles Magazine.