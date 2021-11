Aaron J. Fentress: It was just announced that Joel Embiid (rest) is out for Philadelphia tonight against Portland. Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid sitting out against the Blazers: “It had nothing to do with his knee, it was just planned. This was the day that we had planned. We kind of went over schedule, we go over it monthly… It doesn’t always go as planned but so far, so good.” – 5:44 PM.

