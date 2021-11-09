CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Peloton Underestimates Reopening Impact: Stock Gets Slammed After Q1 Earnings

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Peloton's sales still increased over the same quarter last year.
  • It expects the pain to continue as economies reopen in the near term.
  • Peloton's stock is now trading at levels not seen since the pandemic onset.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was one of the prime beneficiaries of pandemic lockdowns. Folks stuck at home, with their gyms closed, looked for ways to maintain healthy exercise habits and Peloton's in-home exercise equipment offered a solution to a temporary problem.

As billions of doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, economies have reopened and alternatives to in-home exercise equipment were again available. Peloton management knew this could happen and was ready for some level of slowdown.

But the company's recently released earnings report strongly suggests the magnitude of the reversal in the trend caught management off-guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hnhi_0cr99UNO00
Image source: Getty Images.

Peloton suffers as people want to get out of the house

In its fiscal 2022 first quarter, overall revenue increased by 6% from the same quarter last year. This is despite the company lowering the price of its original bike by $400 late in August. The rate of revenue growth was the slowest for the company dating back at least eight quarters. In fact, over the last eight quarters, the lowest revenue growth rate was 54% in the quarter ended June 2021.

Management took time to comfort shareholders disappointed in the company's pessimistic outlook in the near term and remind them of the long-term potential in its shareholder letter: "While we are reducing our near-term forecast, our confidence in and commitment to our strategy is unchanged. Software and streaming media have redefined at-home fitness and are driving a migration of workouts into the home, a consumer behavioral shift that we believe is still in its early stages."

Interestingly, Peloton grew revenue by over 100% per year for six consecutive years before the pandemic onset. It wasn't like lockdowns were the first time the company had a surge in customer interest, and it had a trendy business even before the outbreak.

Part of its success is from engaging interactive classes and a sense of community it fosters between people working out at home. Another reason is the convenience advantage it holds over gyms. Depending on where you live, you might be able to complete a 45-minute exercise class on a Peloton machine at home before you can get to a spot to begin working out at the fitness center.

Peloton back to where it started in 2021

After more than 18 months of COVID-19 safety protocols, folks may understandably be looking for excuses to leave the house. That's going to hurt Peloton in the near term, and this latest earnings report suggests it could be a deep hurt. However, after the initial snap-back fades away, Peloton has the potential to find itself back in high demand.

Apparently, though, the market is not willing to wait to find out. Peloton's stock price got slammed by 35% in the day following the earnings announcement. Overall, the stock is down 66.2% year to date. Enthusiasm for its prospects may have been overdone as it reached a price-to-sales ratio over 20 near the beginning of the year. The aggressive sell-off has Peloton now trading at a price-to-sales ratio close to where it was before the pandemic onset.

Peloton management has given investors a ride as sweat-inducing as some of its instructors give its members. The difference is that this is not what investors hoped for.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Two Stocks to Buy After Strong Earnings

EPAM is a multi-industry success and consults companies all around the world. Twilio's product allows for businesses to easily communicate with customers. The stock market's reaction to a company's earnings does not always reflect what's actually in the earnings report. In some cases, investors expected more and when the business doesn't deliver, they head for the exits. Other times, the reported earnings justify a stock's recent price movement and shares continue moving up and to the right.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Bumble Stock a Buy?

Bumble posted a mixed third-quarter report. It raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year. Bumble will have to deal with continuous comparisons to its larger competitor, Match. Bumble's (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock tumbled to its lowest levels since May after the online dating company posted its third-quarter earnings...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Exercise Equipment#Fitness#Gyms#Stock Price#Peloton Interactive
The Motley Fool

Is Teladoc Stock a Smart Buy After Q3 Earnings?

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) became a household name during the pandemic, when its telemedicine platform saw widespread adoption. However, membership growth has slowed in 2021 and the stock has been pummeled, falling nearly 50% from its all-time high. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Oct. 27, 2021, Motley Fool contributor...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Recent IPO Stock to Keep on Your Radar

The apparel market represents the largest category in the e-commerce industry. And resale happens to be the fastest-growing segment of the apparel market. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) has created one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' clothing. After going public earlier this year, the stock price sits 36%...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Motley Fool

Why Twilio Stock Crashed After Q3 Earnings

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shareholders have had a rough year. The stock has underperformed the broader S&P 500 by a wide margin, and unfortunately, things got worse when the company delivered its third-quarter earnings report. In fact, Twilio's share price now sits 30% below its all-time high. In this Backstage Pass video,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Bit Digital a Short-Squeeze Stock?

I always feel like an imposter when I write about cryptocurrency because I don't understand the technology. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is a cryptocurrency miner. I don't know what that means, actually. Nobody is digging in the dirt. I got that part. I don't know why the heck they decided to call themselves "miners." The last thing I want to invest in is a gold mine. "I got a map to the gold! Invest in me!" No thanks.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

What Reopening? Roblox Gains Momentum Acquiring Players in Q3

Roblox added 4.1 million users over the same period last year. And the company continued to generate more than $100 million in free cash flow. The stock surged on the day following the earnings announcement. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) operates a platform where users can interact with each other and the environment...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovations stock plummets amid multiple downgrades after earnings; kudos to BofA's Nagle for being early

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. plummeted 21.6% toward a 17-month low in midday trading Wednesday, after a host of rating downgrades in the wake of the mattress maker's delayed and disappointing third-quarter results and lowered outlook. No less than four of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their ratings to the equivalent of hold, and six analysts cut their price targets. Kudos to analyst Curtis Nagle at BofA Securities, who double downgraded the stock to sell a day before results were due, citing evidence of "weak" online trends the a new "big" competitive threat. Truist's Keith Hughes cut this rating to hold from buy, calling the results "exceptionally poor." Raymond James' Bobby Griffin lowered the rating to market perform from outperform, saying that while he understands that his downgrade is "late," he now has "very low confidence" in his forward estimates or the underlying demand trends in Purple's wholesale business. The stock has plunged 54.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 24.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tapestry stock jumps after earnings beat, raised outlook and new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased demand. Separately, the company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 2 slipped to $226.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $231.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 70 cents. Sales grew 26.3% to $1.48 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.44 billion, as Coach sales rose 27% to $1.11 billion, Kate Spade sales increased 25% to $299.5 million and Stuart Weitzman sales grew 18% to $66.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35 and its revenue outlook to "approaching" $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kelly Services stock tumbles as profit and revenue miss mark amid 'tight' labor conditions

Shares of Kelly Services Inc. tumbled 9.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the staffing services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose less than forecast, and lowered its full-year outlook, amid a historically tight labor market. Net income more than doubled to $34.8 million, or 87 cents a share, from $16.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as gain from an investment in Persol Holdings, adjusted earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 29 cents, to miss the FactSet consensus of 26 cents. Revenue rose 15.1% to $1.195 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.245 billion. The company cut its 2021 revenue growth guidance range to 9.5% to 10.5% from 11% to 12%. The company had similar issues in the third quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, as earnings missed expectations as "record low" unemployment hindered results. The stock has plunged 20.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat shares drop 19% on poor quarter, weak outlook

The company's stock was initially pummeled more than 18% in extended trading Wednesday after it reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $19,3 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for one-time losses, Beyond reported a net loss of $36.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Nvidia stock heads higher after Oppenheimer gets more bullish

Shares of Nvidia Corp. are up 2.7% in morning trading Thursday after Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer boosted his price target on the stock to $350 from $235 ahead of the company's Wednesday earnings report. Though the supply crunch creates pressure for the chip industry, Schafer argued that Nvidia is a "top semi supplier," making it "better positioned to secure capacity." For Nvidia's fiscal third quarter, he expects the gaming business to be up 3% sequentially as "demand continues to outpace supply." Data-center and cloud spending have been accelerating into the end of the year, he wrote, and he anticipates that Nvidia will be able to deliver double-digit growth in the category next year as well. Schafer is also optimistic about Nvidia's opportunities in helping to build out the metaverse, or a virtual world in which people can connect. "We see Nvidia as a cornerstone of nascent metaverse builds," he said. The company made series of product announcements related to the metaverse earlier this week. Shares have gained 54% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 5%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
139K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy