Trestle Pass Road in Warrenville, S.C., closed after garbage truck hits and damages train bridge

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Trestle Pass Road in Warrenville is closed – and will be for a while – perhaps days.

A garbage truck hit the train bridge just after 7am Tuesday morning.

Trestle Pass Road connects SC HWY 421 and Main Street in Graniteville.





Pictures Courtesy of Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

This is a heavily trafficked cut through and it’s also right near where the Graniteville train derailment happened.

No injuries have been reported

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still on the scene.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

