HBO Max has inked with deal with corporate sibling Warner Bros Television to stream Season 2 of the current OWN drama David Makes Man along with five ’90s-era Black-themed series: Hangin” with Mr. Cooper, In the House, The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin and The Parent ‘Hood. All six series are available now on the streamer. Season 2 of of OWN’s David Makes Man finds thirtysomething David (Kwame Patterson) as a rising businessman facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever. The mounting pressure forces David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to truly live....

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO