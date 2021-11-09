CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

News to Know (11/9/21)

By Tawnya Bach
 4 days ago
MIAMI, Okla. – Court documents reveal more details about a northeastern Oklahoma murder investigation. Two people are accused in the shooting death of Toni Moran in Ottawa County. They are 51-year-old Jimmy Kelly and 52-year-old Charlana Kelly. Court documents say that during his interrogation Jimmy Kelly revealed he had been having an affair with Moran and that he and his wife Charlana had met with her the night of her death. Jimmy Kelly says he handed Moran a gun and that she shot herself in the head. In grief, Jimmy says he then shot her in the torso. Jimmy Kelly is facing Federal charges of 1st degree murder in Indian country, and using a firearm to commit a violent act. Charlana Kelly is held in the Ottawa County Jail on one count of Accessory to a Felony.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A suspected Saint Louis area serial killer is now in jail. 25-year old Perez Reed is accused of a crime spree across Missouri and Kansas in September, when six people were killed and two others injured. Authorities say when he was arrested Friday he had in his possession a forty-caliber pistol that matched shell casings found at the scene of the shootings. Reed is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, one count of 1st-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. He’s also charged with interstate transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. Reed has denied hurting anyone. The motive for the shootings is still unclear.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities say a suspect killed by Joplin police exchanged gunfire with officers. The Joplin Police Department revealed that information in a news release on monday. The department says officers responding to an assault call on October 30th shot the suspect, Shane Endicott, when he displayed a gun resulting in an exchange of gunfire with the officers. The three officers involved were Officer Pete Box, Officer Darrell Klink, and Sergeant Jason Stump. The JPD says all three officers remain on paid administrative leave.

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Veteran’s Day is Thursday. It’s a chance for Americans to give thanks and honor the men and women who’ve served our country. Yesterday, Cub Scouts Pack 151 in Pittsburg got a lesson on the significance of the holiday when they visited the Pitt State Veteran’s Memorial.

