Books & Literature

New AUTHORS’ CORNER’ link on website to feature interviewed authors

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago

Book Authors now have a place to not only be Interviewed; but now have their book Featured, and their On Air Interview Replayed...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

cityscenecolumbus.com

National Author's Day | A roundup of authors featured in 2021

Enjoy this roundup of all the authors we featured this year. Early in Alec Wightman’s memoir, Music in My Life: Notes from a Longtime Fan, he lays out his two guiding principles: great music and nice people. It’s perhaps a little too simple for understanding Wightman, a truly multi-dimensional person.
PICKERINGTON, OH
The American Genius

Instagram Collabs: New feature fosters the ability to co-author content

Instagram is rolling out a few updates, including a new post format that many can benefit from. Called Instagram Collabs, this latest feature gives users a new way to co-author feed posts and reels. This isn’t the first feature Instagram has rolled out to promote collaboration between users, but we think it will be a beneficial addition!
CELL PHONES
Third Coast Review

Feature: Local Author Taps into Her Childhood with Two New Children’s Books

Somewhere in the City is a delightful tale of a little girl who anxiously awaits her dad’s homecoming from work. She can hardly wait to hear his voice. As her dad makes his way home from the office, Lucy takes in all the sights and sounds on her street— from the baker whipping up yummy treats to a worker mopping the floor in the grocery store. Lu Yeng’s illustrations depicting Lucy and her dad ‘in the city’ are exceptionally well done and bring Frank’s words to life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sun Chronicle

Boyden Library author series to feature Ted Reinstein

Ted Reinstein will be discussing his latest book “Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier” at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 – Ted Reinstein is an award-winning, longtime reporter for Boston’s celebrated nightly-newsmagazine, “Chronicle.” He is the author of three previous books, including New England Notebook: One Reporter, Six States, Uncommon Stories (Globe Pequot Press), selected by National Geographic Traveler in 2014 as a “Best Pick.”
BOSTON, MA
Wadena Pioneer Journal

BookEnds features author Mike Lein on Nov. 13

BookEnds Online Edition will feature Mike Lein and his newest book, "Cabin Fever" at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 13, via Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. Mike Lein is known across the north country for his many published stories of cabin life with dogs, boats, relatives, and friends. His previous books include "Firewood Happens" (winner of MIPA’s 2016 award for Humor), "Down at the Dock" (winner of MIPA’s 2017 award for Humor), and "The Crooked Lake Chronicles" (finalist of MIPA’s 2019 award for Humor).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Greensburg Daily News

Local Author publishes new book

GREENSBURG – Local resident and Decatur County Deputy Sheriff Wayne Shake (penname H. W. Shake) has published another book. His latest effort is titled “Magnetism: The Revelation.”. This eighth addition to a growing collection of works is the third in a series revolving around his main character, Will Severin, the...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
illinoisstate.edu

ReggieCon to feature Ghost River author Dr. Lee Francis IV, November 11

ReggieCon will welcome award-winning poet, writer and author of Ghost River Dr. Lee Francis IV to the panel of experts from 7-8:30 p.m., November 11 via Zoom. ReggieCon is a series of virtual panels with experts in comic and popular media, focusing on issues of race and diversity. In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, the November panel will focus on Francis’ book. Dr. Francis (Pueblo of Laguna) is the CEO and founder of Native Realities LLC, an Indigenous Imagination Company, which has published the largest assortment of Indigenous-centric comic books in the world.
NORMAL, IL
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
loudersound.com

Slipknot launch mysterious NFT website featuring snippets of new music

Slipknot have launched a new website that appears to feature nine snippets of new studio recordings by the band. The Website, thechapeltownrag.com features nine animated images, each of which plays a short audio clip when selected. Each animation appears to be associated with an NFT (non-fungible token), although all are currently flagged as 'sold out.' There's also a link to a wallet on the WAX blockchain, an online ecosystem used previously by artists including Megadeth and Babymetal to manage their NFT releases. Peculiarly, the website is registered to a business address in West Yorkshire.
INTERNET
wwnytv.com

N. West Moss - Author Interview

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - N. West Moss will be in town, Friday November 5 at the Fibonacci Gallery, for a book reading, signing and conversation. West Moss will be reading from her newest book, Flesh & Blood: Reflections on Infertility, Family, and Creating a Bountiful Life: A Memoir, published by Algonquin, released on October 12, 2021. At the same time she will entertain questions regarding her story, about which she is passionate. She will also sign copies of her book which will be available at Fibonacci that evening. Her book has been reviewed by Kirkus: “A healing balm, this inviting memoir lights a path through grief and illness.” For more information you can follow her on Instagram (nwestmoss) All interested are invited to join us at Fibonacci. Please be prepared to wear a face covering. Seating will be limited to approximately 30 people. Beverages and light fare will be available.
WATERTOWN, NY
rwuhawksherald.com

An Interview with Talking in the Library Author Michael Klein

Author Michael Klein will visit the RWU community for an in-person discussion and reading from his work on Nov. 10 in the Mary Tefft White Cultural Center. Klein’s presentation, titled “A Voice of Poetry in Poems and Prose,” is the latest installment in RWU’s Talking in the Library lecture series.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wicked Local

Sheehan authors new western books

Saugus author Tom Sheehan looks to November as a red-letter month with the following credits: Pocol Press to release simultaneously two new western books, “The Townsmen” and “Call Me Chef and Other Stories.”. The Boston Globe carried a half-page article on Nov. 7, 2021 titled as “A Worthless Banknote, Priceless...
SAUGUS, MA
PWLiving

Service Authority’s New Activity Books Feature H2Go Kids

Provided by Prince William County Service Authority (PWCSA) The Prince William County Service Authority has published a pair of activity booklets featuring original content designed to educate children about water, wastewater and the environment. The colorful and engaging publications are part of H2Go Kids, a virtual educational program the Service...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
coolcleveland.com

Two Local Mystery Writers Featured at Author Event

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library’s Coventry branch and Mac’s Backs on Coventry have joined to present another edition of the virtual Cedar/Coventry Reading Series featuring a pair of Cleveland-based mystery writers. Writer Abby Collette has a soft spot for small local businesses which figure prominently into her Ice Cream...
CLEVELAND, OH
Caledonian Record-News

First-Time Author, Illustrator Collaborate On New Book

Sixty-three-year-old Susan Houck Blanchard of Monroe was a first-time author. Seventeen-year-old Mackenzie Craig of Bethlehem was an aspiring illustrator. Generations apart, they were on the same page. Literally. Following months of collaboration their children’s book, The Hero Behind The Sand Dune, has been published by MindStir Media. Sales have been...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wyso.org

Homegoing: Tippecanoe high-school students interview author Yaa Gyasi

Homegoing is a novel about an African-American family separated by the slave trade. Recently, Dayton Youth Radio students from Tippecanoe High School got a chance to meet the author of the book, Yaa Gyasi; here are some excerpts from their conversation. (Transcription) Matt Salmon: And I was wondering, "How did...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
freelibrary.org

Kids’ Wellness Day in Shakespeare Park, Featuring Author Stacey Woodson, MS, RD, LDN

Author Stacey Woodson, MS, RD, LDN and her book "Delicious and Nutritious: The Princess of Picky Eating Tries New Foods" Join us for an afternoon of delicious and nutritious food, reading, movement, cooking, and activities on Saturday, November 13 at the Free Library Kids' Wellness Day! This free, multigenerational, outdoor event is a collaboration between the Parkway Central Library's Children's Department, Culinary Literacy Center's Nourishing Literacy team, and author Stacey Woodson, MS, RD, LDN.
KIDS
Martinsville Bulletin

The Stroller: New books, and a visit by a wildly popular author

TODAY’S WORD is moot. Example: “Well, it’s a moot point,” said Beatrice, flicking up her fingers as if she were brushing off the whole matter. WEDNESDAY’S WORD was berate. It means to scold or criticize someone angrily. Example: Trixie was upset that her boss belated her for mixing up the spoons in the ice cream topping containers in front of all the other workers.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Design Milk

Author Clock: A New Quote With Every Minute

If you or someone in your life is a bibliophile, then the Author Clock is sure to pique your interest. Without question a statement piece, it uses thousands of quotes from books written across six centuries to spell out the current time every minute of the day. Checking the time becomes a whimsical moment that transports you through literature with every glance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
11Alive

Atlanta author releases children's book to feature superheroes with special needs in honor of brother

ATLANTA — We all know the famous superheroes: Captain America, Iron man, Wonder Woman, and the list goes on. But Atlanta author Deonte' Bolden is introducing a new type of hero in a book that hits close to home. Bolden recently published Differently Abled, a children's book about a group of friends who each have special needs. It's about learning to accept and embrace what makes them different.
ATLANTA, GA

