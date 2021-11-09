CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Used car market in decline but electrified models buck the trend

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMMT data shows a sharp 56 per cent increase in used EVs changing hands. More used car buyers are choosing an electric or plug-in hybrid car as the latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed a sharp increase in sales of electrified models. Figures...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What to expect in the 2022 used car market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Car prices have been surging for over a year, as the pandemic disrupted supply chains and caused shortages in critical auto components like semiconductors, resulting in a lack of new vehicles hitting the lots.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Diesel Cars#Electric Cars#Car Buyers#Evs#Smmt#Ford
Autoweek.com

Electrified Models Make Up over 25% of Volvo Sales

Volvo's BEV and PHEV sales accounted for 25.5% of sales in the first 10 months of 2021, accelerating in recent weeks. The automaker aims for half of its sales to be battery-electric by 2025, ahead of 100% of sales being BEV by 2030. Battery-electric models currently account for 3.1% of...
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

Prices rising: Used car market's prices surge

The most basic rule of economics is supply and demand. When supply goes down, demand goes up along with prices. Customers in the market for used cars are getting a hard lesson in that economic reality. As Doug McKelway reports, the pandemic-induced worldwide shortage of microprocessors has reduced the availability of new cars — leading customers to the used car market, where sticker shock is intensifying.
ECONOMY
kamcity.com

Tesco Bucks Market Decline; Grocery Inflation On The Rise

Latest figures from Kantar show take home grocery sales fell by 1.9% over the 12 weeks to 31 October, although they are still 7.3% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The data suggests that shopping habits established during the crisis are beginning to settle at a new baseline. The general trend towards bigger, less frequent trips to the supermarket seems set to stay with consumers still making 40 million fewer trips per month than they were in 2019.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
talkbusiness.net

Analysts say Car-Mart earnings, revenue to rise amid positive market trends

Rogers-based America’s Car-Mart is expected to post increases in revenue and earnings in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 amid strong vehicle values, favorable credit and tight inventory in the used car market. After the markets close Wednesday (Nov. 17), the buy here, pay here used car dealer is projected...
MARKETS
wardsauto.com

Mach-E Now More Electrifying With ’22 GT Models

SAUSALITO, CA – The all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Mach-E already has impressive performance for a daily-driver CUV. But the battery-electric vehicle gets a serious jolt of power with the new ’22 GT and GT Performance grades. Upgraded power electronics of the BEV’s extended-range 88-kWh battery pack sees power go from 258...
CARS
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Rated by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 18 years, here are some models analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
BUYING CARS
nny360.com

New cars that will not be returning for the 2022 model year

With the year almost over, it’s time to revisit the vehicles whose time on earth is coming to an end. These vehicles will disappear for the new model year. But they merit more than a footnote for what they say about the auto industry and its buyers. But will they be remembered or reviled? Let’s take a look.
CARS
informnny.com

Used cars to avoid buying right now

Used car prices have seen record highs over the past 15 months as the result of the global microchip shortage. According to a recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales, used car prices increased 26.2 percent, or $6,454, compared to the same period the previous year. Some...
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
BUSINESS
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy