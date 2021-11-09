CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Scott Replaced by Post Malone for ‘Day N Vegas’ Festival

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay N Vegas is the next big festival set to go down and was supposed to feature Travis Scott. Following the Astroworld tragedy, Scott has pulled out the fest and the Day N Vegas team has confirmed....

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Person
Travis Scott
Popculture

Travis Scott Reportedly Losing Major Music Festival Bookings After Astroworld Tragedy

The fallout from the Astroworld tragedy is continuing for Travis Scott. Just days after eight people were killed and hundreds more injured, some critically, during a crowd surge at Houston's NRG Park, the rapper is reportedly losing some major music festival bookings. Multiple "high level festival organizers" told the Festive...
MUSIC
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postmalone
Mic

Travis Scott's brand is about to come crashing down

As the fallout from the Astroworld Festival tragedies, which has now led to nine deaths, continues to develop, Travis Scott’s culpability remains up in the air. The superstar’s career now rightfully sits in serious limbo. Yet, while the success of his music will likely survive in the long-term, his position as a major corporate face and figure will perhaps endure a major death knell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

The role Houston lean culture played in Travis Scott music festival tragedy

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Music Festival was the talk of hip hop after eight people died and hundreds more were injured on Nov. 5. The tragedy around the Houston rapper brings up the darker side of the city’s culture. For decades, Houston has been known for its grills, chop-and-screwed DJ mixes and lean drinking. Lean is a recreational drug beverage mixed with prescription cough syrup and a soft drink. Popular hip hop figures like rappers Pimp C and Fredo Santana died from complications stemming from lean, as well as A$AP Yams, co-owner of the A$AP Mob collective.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Travis Scott Makes Video Following Deadly AstroWorld Music Festival

If you have been on social media in the past 24 hours then you may have run into heartbreaking footage and details of the deadly AstroWrold concert that took place this weekend that left eleven concertgoers dead and over 300 injured. While there are many conspiracies surrounding what exactly took...
MUSIC
Variety

Travis Scott Performance Schedule Uncertain After Astroworld Tragedy

In the wake of the deaths of at least eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston Friday, general-admission festivals will be under scrutiny for crowd control measures and other safety concerns. None will be more under the microscope than the Day N Vegas Festival, which runs Nov. 12-14. It’s not only the first major music festival to follow Astroworld, but it also has Scott as a headliner — for now. Like Astroworld, Day N Vegas is a general-admission festival, where under normal circumstance, fans are left to jockey for prime positions. Scott is set to headline Saturday, Nov. 13,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Astroworld 2021: Travis Scott and Drake Kept Performing as Medical Vehicle Entered Crowd

As tragic details pour in about Astroworld 2021, one of the most troubling aspects is the fact that the on-stage performances did not stop soon enough. Notably, Travis Scott and surprise guest Drake kept performing as a medical vehicle is seen entering the crowd. As of press time, eight people have died and numerous others have been hospitalized or injured in the wake of the music festival, which Scott and Live Nation organized. (Reunification information for victims' families can be found here.)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happened at Astroworld? Everything we know about deadly crush at Travis Scott’s music festival

Eight people died on Friday night and scores more were injured after a “crowd surge” on the first night of rapper Travis Scott’s two-day Astroworld festival in Houston.At least 50,000 people gathered for the third annual event at the site of the former Houston Six Flags park. Signs of potential crowd-control issues came earlier in the day, when people were reportedly hopping turnstiles and fences to enter the sold-out festival without tickets – which led to a crowd size organisers were unprepared for and overwhelming medical units.Festivalgoers spoke of an almost manic energy in the audience as Travis Scott...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kylie Jenner Says Travis Scott “Unaware of Any Fatalities” Until Astroworld Festival Ended

Kylie Jenner on Sunday said both she and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, were “unaware of any fatalities” until after the Astroworld Festival ended on Friday The reality TV star and mogul said the couple was “devastated” that at least eight people, including a 14-year-old, were killed in a chaotic crowd surge, which occurred at the Houston event. In a message posted to Instagram, Jenner made “clear” that she and Scott were “unaware of any fatalities” until after the show had concluded, adding, “In no world would we have continued filming or performing.” Video taken from the event shows people pleading for help...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Live Nation sets up medical fund for injured Travis Scott concertgoers

As the fallout from Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival continues to mount, a health fund is being established to help the victims. As previously reported, eight deaths were confirmed after a crowd at Scott’s show rushed the stage, leaving hordes of people crushed and unable to breathe. About 50,000 people attended the sold-out event at NRG Park, the stadium complex that includes the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium when the incident occurred on Friday, Nov.6.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy