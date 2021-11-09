CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VTv Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) _ VTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Tuesday reported a loss of...

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.03% higher to $327.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 3.33% to $228.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $268.53 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.34% to $1,067.95 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $175.54 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
