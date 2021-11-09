It Was a Beautiful Day at Dunwoody to Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Dunwoody Village staff and residents do a fundraising walk fin Newtown Square or the Alzheimer's Association. Image via Dunwoody Village Facebook page.

Dunwoody residents and staff partnered to raise over $3,500 for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser.

It was beautiful weather on the Oct. 8 walk through the Newtown Square campus.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds to fight this disease, paying for 24/7 care, support and advanced research toward methods of prevention, treatment and a cure.

The walks are held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.

Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the fight against this disease and Dunwoody’s staff and residents were willing to do their part in this healthy fundraiser.

