Winter is coming in the United States, and it’s hitting the Midwest first.The first blizzard of the year pummeled Minnesota and North and South Dakota on Friday, bringing 30-40mph winds, snow, and icy temperatures.“The snow and wind will gradually taper off toward the noon hour and into the afternoon,” the National Weather Service said early on Friday morning. “Before then expect areas of blowing snow and low visibility, especially over the Prairie Coteau.”Footage from storm-chasers on Friday morning showed nearly total white-out conditions near Summit, South Dakota. Meanwhile, the NWS warned that winds were strong enough to tip over...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO