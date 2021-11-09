CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astroworld stampede: Drake says ‘heart is broken’

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Singer Drake has spoken about what happened during his appearance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Eight concertgoers were killed when the crowd surged during a set by rapper Travis Scott, CNN reported.

While Scott’s appearance has gotten the focus of media coverage, Drake performed with the rapper, CBS News reported.

Drake had performed earlier in the night, CNN reported.

The singer posted to Instagram on Monday saying “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

Drake is listed as a defendant in three lawsuits stemming from the incident, CBS News reported.

TMZ reported that neither Drake nor Scott was aware of the severity of the crush of fans.

Eight people died at the concert. Their ages ranged from 14 to 27 years old.

