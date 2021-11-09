Data mobility: Challenges for data migration from 3PAR to Nimble and Primera

In today’s mobile, digital age the ability to connect our smart devices to content anytime, anywhere is basically taken for granted. At least, that’s the way consumers see it. For telecom operators, however, every day is a challenge to ensure service availability and quality that meets customers’ high expectations. That’s why many of the world’s largest telecom operators turn to Anritsu. Anritsu, a multinational conglomerate, provides its customers with end-to-end service assurance through intelligent monitoring of network and service quality against thousands of key performance indicators (KPIs). For this, the company requires an infrastructure that is reliable over many years of service, and expertly supported across the globe. That’s where the HPE OEM Partner Program comes in.
Comments / 0