Data mobility: Challenges for data migration from 3PAR to Nimble and Primera

StorageExperts
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn more about data mobility and data migration and address your concerns around sizing and support. You may not remember but there was a time when we used tape backup to migrate data from a legacy storage to new storage and the most important concerns were capacity and availability. We now...

ehrintelligence.com

Benefits, Challenges of Using EHR Data for Clinical Research

- While researchers often conduct surveys or rely on payer claims information for clinical research, EHR data is usually more comprehensive and up to date. However, while leveraging EHR data for clinical research presents several benefits, doing so presents many distinct challenges. Benefits of EHR Data in Clinical Research. A...
HEALTH
investing.com

Intel's Challenge In The Data Center And The Emergence Of Ampere (Podcast)

The semiconductor industry is in a period of transition. On the one hand, you know about the supply chain shortages, which have led many in and outside the industry to say that we’ve moved past the cyclical ups and downs of the industry towards a more secular, long-term growth trend. Semiconductors are used in everything, from cars to phones to refrigerators, and so as we want more of everything, we’ll want more semiconductors.
COMPUTERS
World Bank Blogs

How to build a secure pipeline for mobile phone data

In times of emergency, traditional data sources such as census and survey data are quickly outdated. Call detail record (CDR) data are generated with every call and SMS, including timestamps and location information. In the context of COVID-19 and other crises, the analysis of CDR data can inform policy. However, this requires an institutional framework, infrastructure and analytical capacity to build a suitable data pipeline, allowing policymakers to respond quickly to a fluid situation. In a recent working paper, we outline how such a data pipeline was built in the Gambia.
CELL PHONES
#Data Storage#Data Migration#Virtual Appliance#Nimble Storage#Data Management#Primera#Hpe#Datastores
dataversity.net

Data Fabric vs. Data Mesh

In the hyper-connected world of the cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT), every computing network device is connected to another through a complex, interconnected network. This poses a serious challenge to future Data Management, as the ultimate goal is of Data Management is sharing of business data across disparate platforms and technologies.
COMPUTERS
esri.com

New Data Types Supported in the Mobile Geodatabase

The ArcGIS Pro 2.9 release adds new supported data types in the mobile geodatabase. With the addition of topology, parcel fabrics, utility networks, and trace networks, we are hoping to see more organizations and industries using mobile geodatabases for their day-to-day workflows. To get a more holistic view of mobile...
CELL PHONES
Itproportal

How business and IT can overcome the data governance challenge

The IT department has long been the custodian of data within businesses but, as we enter a new age of data exploitation and governance this needs to change. It is critical that organizations bring IT and business leaders together. Everyone from executives down must re-think their data duties and assume higher levels of data accountability, if organizations hope to meet the growing data governance challenge and unleash the full potential of data.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

EnviDa Launches Blockchain-Powered Environmental Data Tracking And Mobile Crypto Mining Technology

The EnviDa project is thrilled to announce the launch of its new generation technology known as DriveMining technology. Today, there is a daunting challenge of tackling global warming and ensuring the preservation of the planet and its inhabitants. Although there have been great efforts from virtually every relevant agency around the world, there is still much needed to be done.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Three data integrity challenges Blockchain can help solve

Business and technology leaders are under increasing pressure to prove that they're capturing and using data in conformance with relevant regulations and internal processes. And the expanding use of artificial intelligence (AI) has only increased that pressure. So whether it's "just" guidelines or actual legislation (which is forthcoming in the EU, for example), companies must be ready to provide clear evidence that their models are ethical and free of bias. And beyond regulation, many organizations just want to be able to prove to their customers that their data is trustworthy and hasn't been tampered with to build trust.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

IMC to manage VMWare Windows Server with PowerShell

I've managed to get our VMWare cluster in to IMC and can even manage the Linux instances but have trouble to manage the Windows Servers 2019. Cannot find good examples onm how-to. Server has PSRemoting on and I'm trying to test/verify from the "Device Details" => "Modify PowerShell Settings". Server has port 5985 listening and I'm using a local account Server\account and PWD to access on port 5985. But no luck. The odd thing is that IMC doesn't seem to send anything to 5985, have seen just a couple of packets when looking at FW logs (yes 5985 is Permitted through the FW.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

ISG Recognizes HPE Ezmeral Runtime as Kubernetes Platform Solutions Leader

Information Services Group (ISG) recently completed a Provider LensTM Quadrant Report of Kubernetes Platform Solutions providers. In this study, they analyzed the various companies providing Kubernetes platforms and solutions and divided them into four categories: Leader, Product Challenger, Market Challenger and Contender. The eligibility criteria1 for providers includes:. Unique capabilities...
BUSINESS
High Point Enterprise

New eBook reveals why customers prefer HPE ProLiant servers

For businesses of all sizes, HPE ProLiant servers are the heart of their modern IT environments. They help customers simplify and automate management tasks and establish a solid foundation for an open Hybrid Cloud enabled by composability using unmatched server automation, security, optimization, and built-in intelligence. HPE recently engaged TechValidate to perform a third-party survey to find out why real customers pick HPE ProLiant servers as their solid foundation for an open Hybrid Cloud world.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE OEM Program accelerates global solution delivery & support for Anritsu

In today’s mobile, digital age the ability to connect our smart devices to content anytime, anywhere is basically taken for granted. At least, that’s the way consumers see it. For telecom operators, however, every day is a challenge to ensure service availability and quality that meets customers’ high expectations. That’s why many of the world’s largest telecom operators turn to Anritsu. Anritsu, a multinational conglomerate, provides its customers with end-to-end service assurance through intelligent monitoring of network and service quality against thousands of key performance indicators (KPIs). For this, the company requires an infrastructure that is reliable over many years of service, and expertly supported across the globe. That’s where the HPE OEM Partner Program comes in.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

Register Proliant server to HPE infosight

Trying to register one of my ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server to HPE, but throws an error.. Transmission to HPE remote support receiver was unsuccessful. Please check connectivity between iLO and the HPE Remote Support receiver. (Can not connect to remote host). At this stage, no ESXI OS is installed on...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE Insight Management WBEM Providers for Windows Server x64 Editions

Hello, I am trying to install the HPE Insight Management WBEM Providers for Windows Server x64 Editions on a ProLiant ML30 Gen9 server with a windows server 2012 server standard build 9200 operating system, but when installing it, it gives me an error. The installation procedure did not complete successfully....
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Innovative HPE products and services win 2021 CRN Tech Innovator awards

Recent acquisitions of HPE CloudPhysics and Zerto and significant innovations with HPE Alletra are game changers for HPE Storage customers and partners. In recognition of our groundbreaking IT products and services, CRN has once again honored HPE, this time with three Tech Innovator awards. It’s a risk setting off on...
BUSINESS
High Point Enterprise

Ilo Amplifier 2.0: Import Baseline fails when trying to add the 05.2021 SPP

I'm trying to import the 05.2021 Service Pack for Proliant into the iLO Amplifier Pack 2.0. But after 10% the upload of the file ends with the following error: "Import Firmware Baseline Job failed because the File upload failed" Now, i've verified the checksums of the .iso file, and they...
COMPUTERS

