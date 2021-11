The Northern Arizona Healthcare Orthopedic & Spine Institute recently challenged students at elementary schools in and around Flagstaff to assist in naming FMC’s Surgical Robot. The winning name was unveiled at a robot naming party held at FMC on October 22-nd. R2-Knee2 was revealed as the winning name, and the name was officially placed on the robot. Two classes won the winning name, a first-grade class from BASIS Flagstaff, and a third grade class from San Francisco de Asis Catholic School. The students who attended the event were able to test out the robot, enjoy pizza, and left with teddy bears from the Orthopedic and Spine Institute.

