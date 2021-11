Justin Bieber was seen wearing the comfortable-looking khaki adidas Yeezy NSTLD boots with a sweatshirt and pants as he and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed brunch at the Bel Air Hotel. Justin Bieber, 27, showed off his love for Kanye West, 44, on Nov. 6, when he wore stylish new boots from the rapper’s shoe line. The singer stepped out for brunch with wife Hailey Baldwin, 24, while rocking the khaki adidas Yeezy NSTLD foot gear, which retails for $340, and paired them with a white sweatshirt and brown pants. He also added sunglasses to his look as he and the model were photographed outside the Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, CA, where they dined on their food.

