Power restored after squirrel causes large outage in downtown Charleston

UPDATE: Dominion Energy said power was restored between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The outage was caused by a squirrel that “made contact with overhead facilities,” a spokesman said.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is investigating the source of a power outage that left hundreds of people in the dark on the peninsula.

The outage was first reported around 8:30 a.m. and is impacting homes and businesses both north and south of Broad Street, and around East Bay Street towards the port.

A spokesman for Dominion Energy SC told News 2 crews have responded to the problem and are investigating it as a possible equipment issue.

An estimated restoration time is 9:30 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.