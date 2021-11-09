CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gal Gadot Confirms Lynda Carter Will Be Back For WONDER WOMAN 3

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star of the classic Wonder Woman TV series, Lynda Carter, is set to appear in director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3. The confirmation came from Gal Gadot during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Here’s what...

geektyrant.com

ComicBook

Jason Momoa Praises Step-Daughter Zoe Kravitz After Release of The Batman Trailer

DC FanDome happened this past weekend, and there was a ton of content from upcoming DC movies, shows, and more. Two films that were showcased during the event were Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Batman. Unlike the Aquaman sequel, the new Batman movie is not a part of the DCEU. However, they still have something in common. Jason Momoa (Aquaman) is the step-father of Zoë Kravitz, who is playing Catwoman in The Batman. Momoa has written kind words about Kravitz's casting in the past, and he took to Instagram to celebrate her once again after the new trailer for The Batman dropped. In the post, he also praises Greig Fraser, who is the cinematographer for both The Batman and Momoa's upcoming movie, Dune.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
Lynda Carter
Patty Jenkins
Gal Gadot
arcamax.com

Lynda Carter dreads life without her late husband Robert Altman

Lynda Carter is "frightened" about life without her late husband Robert Altman. The 'Wonder Woman' actress was left devastated when Robert - her husband of 37 years - died of cancer in February, and has expressed her fears of living without her partner. Lynda told People: "The next part of...
MUSIC
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
WWD

Gal Gadot Wears Loewe at ‘Red Notice’ Film Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Gal Gadot is giving a nod to her new film “Red Notice” at the Los Angeles premiere with her red carpet look. The actress chose a red sequined dress with a ruffle detail from Loewe’s spring 2022 collection for the film premiere Wednesday night. She added more shimmer to the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book collection, wearing platinum earrings with more than 15 carats of diamonds and a platinum bracelet with blue tourmalines. The look was styled by Gadot’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

Gal Gadot on ‘Red Notice’ and Which Tastes Better: Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila or Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin

With writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice starting to stream this Friday, I recently spoke to Gal Gadot about making the huge Netflix movie. As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film is about one of the top FBI profilers, John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), forced to team with the "world's second most famous art thief," Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to track down the world's most famous art thief, Sarah Black (Gadot), aka "The Bishop." Loaded with action, around the world locations, and some very funny scenes between Johnson and Reynolds, Red Notice is well worth your time and it’s going to be a massive hit for Netflix. The film also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Ritu Arya, and Vincenzo Amato and was produced by Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany and Hiram Garcia, Wendy Jacobson, and Scott Sheldon.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Wonder Woman 3 Star Gal Gadot Provides Update on the DC Threequel

Gal Gadot has provided a promising update on upcoming DC sequel, Wonder Woman 3, while promoting her upcoming Netflix action flick Red Notice. While she was not able to give much away regarding the direction of the comic book sequel, Gadot did confirm that the script is now being worked on, which will bring the DC icon back to the big screen.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Man Of Steel's Henry Cavill Shares Thoughts On Upcoming Black Superman Movie

Although Superman currently has a strong foothold in television right now thanks to The CW’s Superman & Lois, the character’s film series is in a holding pattern. Following Henry Cavill’s three outings as Kal-El/Clark Kent in the DC Extended Universe (four including the extended Zack Snyder’s Justice League), there still isn’t any indication that this version of the Kryptonian superhero will grace the big screen again. Instead, a movie starring a Black actor as Superman is in development, and Cavill has shared his thoughts on this project.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Madonna Reminds Fans that She Was Almost Cast as Harley Quinn

Batman Triumphant sounded like one hell of a project. Harley Quinn is easily one of the best DC Comics creations of the 1990s and just seven years after making her debut appearance in the legendary Batman: The Animated Series, it doesn't come as a surprise how Warner Bros. almost pulled the trigger and featured the beloved Batman villain in live-action. In case you weren't aware, Joker's trusty henchwoman was originally one of the main villains of the canned Batman Triumphant film, a project that would've served as Joel Schumacher's apology to the fans after Batman & Robin failed to meet expectations.
MOVIES
EW.com

Henry Cavill has ideas for a return to playing Superman: 'The cape is still in the closet'

The box office disappointment of 2017's Justice League made the big-screen future of DC superheroes uncertain. But after years of fan agitation, the four-hour cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max earlier this year, reviving interest in Snyder's original superhero cast. Does that mean that those actors might continue those roles in the future? Henry Cavill — who played Superman in Snyder's Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before Justice League, and is currently the star of Netflix's The Witcher franchise — wouldn't say no.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot to play villain in Disney's Snow White remake

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in Disney's new remake of Snow White. Rachel Zegler, who has the lead role in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake, has been cast in the titular role. Presently, no other cast members have been confirmed, Deadline reports.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Gal Gadot Cast as Evil Queen In 'Snow White' With Rachel Zegler!

Gal Gadot is reportedly set to play the Evil Queen in the upcoming live action Snow White!. The Wonder Woman star is in final negotiations for the role opposite Rachel Zegler, Deadline reveals. Marc Webb is set to direct the film, with Marc Platt producing. Production is slated to begin...
MOVIES
Ashley County Ledger

Gal Gadot lands new role in live-action Snow White movie

Gal Gadot has landed a major role in the live-action remake of 'Snow White'. After it was revealed that Rachel Zegler will take on the titular role as the Disney princess in '500 Days of Summer' filmmaker Marc Webb's reimagining of the classic fairytale, the 'Wonder Woman' star has confirmed she has been cast as the Evil Queen.
MOVIES

