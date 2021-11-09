CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panera Bread Announces SPAC Investment, Will Return to the Public Markets Through an IPO

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanera Bread is preparing to go public again through an initial public offering. The sandwich chain has also secured investments from restaurateur Danny Meyer and his SPAC. Panera has been private since JAB Holding bought it for $7.5 billion in 2017. Panera Bread is going public again. The parent...

