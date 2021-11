U.S. inflation surged in October for the greatest yearly increase since 1990, according to grim data from the Labor Department. The consumer price index—a delta measure of typical dollars paid for a “market basket” of goods and services including groceries, gasoline, healthcare, and rent—rose 6.2% over the past 12 months, exceeding the Dow Jones estimate of 5.9%. Inflation also accelerated on a monthly basis, climbing 0.9% last month from September.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO