Supply woes from Brazil to Vietnam sent coffee prices to a seven-year high, with poor weather, shipping snarls and soaring fertilizer costs threatening to curb supply. Arabica futures for March delivery rose as much as 4.8% to $2.235 a pound in New York, the highest for a most-active contract since October 2014. Prices have almost doubled in the past year, raising the cost outlook for companies such as Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee & Tea that favor the high-end variety of beans.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO