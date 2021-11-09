AMC theatre to begin accepting payment in Shiba Inu

AMC Entertainment announced this week that it is expanding its business beyond the operation of movie theaters. According to a press release, the company plans to get into the growing multi-billion dollar popcorn market. AMC will sell its AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn, the same popcorn it has sold in its theaters for more than a century since 1920, through four new platforms. Starting in 2022, AMC will begin selling AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn at select mall retail locations around the United States. Those new kiosks, counters, and stores will sell authentic AMC movie theater popcorn and other AMC movie theater snack items. This news comes following AMC's previous announcement that it would begin accepting Bitcoin payments at its theaters for tickets and food items.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 7 DAYS AGO