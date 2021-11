The Tulane University sports program? Uhm, no. The Nasdaq Composite (+0.8%) and, while we're at it, the Nasdaq 100 (+1.25%)? Yes, nine consecutive "up" sessions. Going for two solid weeks in the green, and on "Jobs day" no less? Nothing is impossible in 2021, but the road ahead could get muddy. Not because of the employment report, which I, at zero dark-thirty on Friday morning, expect to be pretty decent. Readers will see below that I am currently at 452,000 on Non-Farm Payrolls. I started the week at 412,000.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO